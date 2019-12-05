NCAA volleyball: A closer look at Nebraska, Ball State, Missouri and UNI

Northern Iowa (24-10) vs. Missouri (21-7)

Missouri is back in Lincoln for the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row. Last year the Tigers beat Arizona in the first round, before losing to Nebraska the next night. But familiar face Wayne Kreklow is no longer the Mizzou coach. Kreklow retired in the summer, and was replaced by Joshua Taylor. Taylor started as the interim head coach but had that tag removed last month. Taylor’s wife, former Missouri and national team setter Molly Taylor, is the assistant coach. Northern Iowa is a memorable team around here for beating Nebraska early in the 2017 national championship season. Missouri and Northern Iowa played in Week 3 this season. Missouri won in four sets, but it was one of those odd days where each team played two matches.