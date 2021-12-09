NCAA Tournament volleyball glance: No. 2 Texas rallies from 2-0 hole to reach Elite Eight

No. 2 Texas, on its home floor, rallied from a 2-0 deficit to survive No. 12 Washington 19-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-9, 15-9 in the Austin Regional semifinals on Thursday.
Texas (27-1) scratched its way back into the match by dominating the fourth set. The Longhorns hit .500 while holding the Huskies (26-5) to a negative mark to force a fifth set.
Logan Eggleston had 20 kills and 12 digs to lead the Longhorns, who will be making their 26th NCAA regional finals appearance.
Louisville 3, Florida 0: Anna DeBeer tallied 13 kills and hit .321 to lead the top-ranked Cardinals to a 25-16, 25-22, 25-12 sweep of the No. 21 Gators in Louisville, Kentucky.
Louisville (31-0), coached by former Husker Dani Busboom Kelly, advances to the regional final for only the second time in program history.
Florida's season ends at 22-9.
Georgia Tech 3, Ohio State 0: Mariana Brambilla had 18 kills and 18 digs to lead the No. 13 Yellow Jackets (26-5) to a 25-22, 26-24, 25-21 sweep of the No. 9 Buckeyes in the Louisville Regional.
Ohio State (27-6) hit just .142 for the match.
Purdue 3, BYU 2: The No. 8 Boilermakers (26-6) fended off four match points in the final set to stun the No. 5 Cougars (30-2) 25-12, 16-25, 21-25, 25-13, 18-16 in Pittsburgh.
Purdue trailed 14-10 in the fifth set before taking eight of the next 10 rallies to advance to the Elite Eight.
Caitlyn Newton had 20 kills, seven digs and three blocks for Purdue.
Pittsburgh 3, Kansas 0: Chinaza Ndee had 14 kills and Leketor Member-Meneh added 11 to lead the host and No. 3 Panthers to a 25-19, 25-21, 25-18 win and into Saturday's regional final against Purdue.
The No. 3 Panthers (29-3) hit .356 for the match, including .480 in the second set.
No Jayhawk (18-12) finished with more than eight kills.
Pitt is in a regional final for the second straight season.
Wisconsin 3, UCLA 0: Julia Orzol had 11 kills and three others each had eight to lead the No. 4 Badgers (28-3) to a 25-16, 25-18, 25-17 victory in Madison, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin hit .357 for the match and had just eight attack errors while No. 14 UCLA (25-6) had 20.
The Badgers are a win away from advancing to their third straight Final Four.
Minnesota 3, Baylor 2: Airi Miyabe had a career-high 18 kills and Big Ten player of the year Stephanie Samedy posted 16 kills and 16 digs to lead the No. 11 Gophers to a 26-28, 25-22, 20-25, 25-23, 15-10 win against No. 6 Baylor in the Madison Regional.