NCAA Tournament volleyball glance: No. 2 Texas rallies from 2-0 hole to reach Elite Eight

Purdue trailed 14-10 in the fifth set before taking eight of the next 10 rallies to advance to the Elite Eight.

Caitlyn Newton had 20 kills, seven digs and three blocks for Purdue.

Pittsburgh 3, Kansas 0: Chinaza Ndee had 14 kills and Leketor Member-Meneh added 11 to lead the host and No. 3 Panthers to a 25-19, 25-21, 25-18 win and into Saturday's regional final against Purdue.

The No. 3 Panthers (29-3) hit .356 for the match, including .480 in the second set.

No Jayhawk (18-12) finished with more than eight kills.

Pitt is in a regional final for the second straight season.

Wisconsin 3, UCLA 0: Julia Orzol had 11 kills and three others each had eight to lead the No. 4 Badgers (28-3) to a 25-16, 25-18, 25-17 victory in Madison, Wisconsin.

Wisconsin hit .357 for the match and had just eight attack errors while No. 14 UCLA (25-6) had 20.

The Badgers are a win away from advancing to their third straight Final Four.