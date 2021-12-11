NCAA Tournament volleyball glance: Kelly-Busboom, No. 1 Louisville heading to Final Four with four-set win over Georgia Tech

No. 1 Louisville's historic season continues as the Cardinals improved to 32-0 Saturday to advance to the national semifinals with a 3-1 win (25-18, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20) over Georgia Tech in Louisville.

Louisville is just the third ACC team to advance to the Final Four. Florida State was the first to make it and Pittsburgh is the second team after advancing earlier Saturday.

Claire Chausse led the Cardinals with 18 kills on .348 hitting, while Anna DeBeer added 14 kills and Anna Stevenson tallied 13 kills on .391 hitting and 10 blocks. Louisville outblocked Georgia Tech 17-7. Mariana Brambilla powered Georgia Tech (26-6) with 27 kills and 16 digs.

Louisville will face the winner of Minnesota-Wisconsin in the national semifinals on Dec. 16.

Pittsburgh 3, Purdue 1: For the first time in program history, No. 3 Pittsburgh (30-3) advanced to the Final Four following a 25-20, 28-30, 25-20, 25-15 win over No. 6 Purdue (26-7).