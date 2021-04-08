NCAA shares details on TV plans for volleyball tournament

Each of the NCAA volleyball tournament's first- and second-round matches (April 14-15) will be broadcast on ESPN3, and for the third round, four of the eight matches will be on ESPNU.

ESPN3 requires a cable subscription, and can be accessed on ESPN's website or mobile app.

The TV broadcasts for the matches in the first two rounds may not have announcers. By the Elite Eight, all four matches will be on ESPNU. The semifinals and finals will be on ESPN2.

Nebraska’s matches will also be on radio with commentary from John Baylor and Lauren Cook West. They'll work from offsite locations -- Baylor in a studio in Lincoln and Cook West from her home -- just like they have all season.

The NCAA released the following statement on Thursday regarding ESPN’s plans to televise the NCAA volleyball tournament: