NCAA president confident champions can be crowned in the spring after D-I fall championships canceled

In volleyball, the first four rounds of the 64-team tournament are hosted on campuses of participating schools.

“There is a way to do it,” Emmert said. “Will it be normal? Of course not, you’ll be playing a fall sport in the spring. Will it create other conflicts and challenges? Of course. But is it doable? Yeah. It is doable and we want to do that. We want to make it work for these students.”

The volleyball Final Four is held in a different city each year, but Omaha has been a regular stop, hosting the event three times during a 10-year stretch from 2006 to ’15.

Omaha has been good for the volleyball tournament because of its passionate fans of the sport. And the Final Four in Omaha has been good to the Huskers, with two of Nebraska’s five national titles in the sport having been won in Omaha, in 2006 and ’15.

And it’s not just the matches that make up Final Four week. Each year in conjunction with the Final Four is the American Volleyball Coaches Association convention, which brings thousands of club, high school and college coaches to the same city as the championship.