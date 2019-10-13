The United States women’s national volleyball team won the NORCECA Women’s Continental Championship silver medal, falling in five sets against Dominican Republic on Sunday in the gold-medal match in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
The Americans’ rally from a two-set deficit came up short in a 25-19, 25-23, 15-25, 20-25, 15-9 win for Dominican Republic. Former Nebraska volleyball players Jordan Larson, Kelsey Robinson and Justine Wong-Orantes were each on the roster for the tournament.
The U.S., which finished the tournament with a 4-1 record, reached the podium for the fifth time in 2019. The Americans, which concluded their 2019 season with a 44-7 record in tournament play, won gold at the FIVB Volleyball Nations League, Pan American Cup and NORCECA Champions Cup. That included a 2-1 record in matches played in Lincoln in June during the Volleyball Nations League.
The U.S. qualified for the 2020 Olympic Games by winning its Tokyo Qualification Tournament pool on home soil. The Americans also claimed silver at the FIVB World Cup.
On Sunday outside hitter Michelle Bartsch-Hackley led the U.S. with a match-high 27 points via 26 kills on 58 swings and a block. Robinson came off the bench in the second set to provide 13 kills on 34 swings in the match. Wong-Orantes had 16 digs and a 94 positive reception percent on 17 errorless chances.