MVP Larson leads Husker trio, Team USA to women's volleyball gold medal

The United States has won the Olympic gold medal in women’s volleyball for the first time, and it came with two former Nebraska volleyball players in the starting lineup.
And Jordan Larson and Justine Wong-Orantes each played exceptionally in the gold medal match.
The top-ranked Americans swept No. 2 Brazil 25-21, 25-20, 25-14 in Tokyo late Saturday. The match ended just before 1 a.m. in Lincoln.
Nobody expected the Americans to end the tournament as dominate as they did with the U.S. winning by sweeps in both the semifinals (Serbia) and finals. The U.S. won each of the three matches in the knockout rounds by sweep, and finished 7-1 overall at the Olympics. The Americans won 11 consecutive sets to end the tournament.
Three of the 12 U.S. players were former Huskers, with Kelsey Robinson joining Larson and Wong-Orantes. Nebraska was the most represented university on the team.
Larson won MVP of the tournament. Wong-Orantes, setter Jordyn Poulter, middle blocker Haleigh Washington and outside hitter Michelle Bartsch-Hackley also made the all-tournament team.
Larson, the 34-year-old Nebraska native who played three sports in high school at Logan View in Hooper, finished with 12 kills in the gold medal match.
Larson was outstanding attacking, serving and playing floor defense in the match. She had six kills on 10 attempts in the first set. In the second set Larson had two big kills late in the set after Brazil began to close the gap on the U.S. Then in the third set she had the kill on gold medal point with a quick shot to the center of the court.
In what will likely be her final match with the United States national team, Larson added one of the few things missing in her accomplished career with a gold medal. She’d previously won a national championship at Nebraska (2006), a FIVB World Championship with USA (2014) and a FIVB Club World Championship with her Turkish professional team (2015 and ’16).
And now she has all three Olympic medals — bronze (2016), silver (2012) and gold.
Larson still plans to play pro volleyball over the next year in China and the U.S.
Wong-Orantes, an Olympic rookie from California, led the U.S. with seven digs. She led the tournament in the serve-reception category.
The U.S. led Brazil in kills (46-32), blocks (8-6) and ace serves. (2-1). Poulter, who came back from an ankle injury to set in the semifinals and finals, led the U.S. to a .418 hitting percentage. Brazil hit .183.