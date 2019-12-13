Most improved player? Lexi Sun makes her case in Huskers' Sweet 16 volleyball win over Hawaii

MADISON, Wis. — There are people noticing the improvements Lexi Sun has made as a volleyball player, and her growth is one of the reasons Nebraska is still playing deep into the postseason.

Sun had a match-high 14 kills with a .619 hitting percentage to help lead the sixth-ranked Huskers to a 29-27, 25-22, 25-19 victory against No. 18 Hawaii on Friday in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. Sun also had nine digs and two blocks.

Nebraska fans have seen Sun’s improvement, from a liability in some matches last season to a different-maker this year. And so has one very knowledgeable volleyball observer: Karch Kiraly — the coach of the United States women’s national team — who is also a broadcaster on matches for ESPN.

“Karch asked me if she’s the most improved player in the country from last year,” said Nebraska coach John Cook. “I said she’s got to be up there with anybody else.

“She’s hitting about 100 points higher, she’s playing better defense, her passing is about the same. At times she’s a shutdown blocker. Hawaii stopped setting at her after she bounce-blocked them a couple of times, and there were not more balls going back to her.”