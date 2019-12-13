Most improved player? Lexi Sun makes her case in Huskers' Sweet 16 volleyball win over Hawaii

MADISON, Wis. — There are people noticing the improvements Lexi Sun has made as a volleyball player, and her growth is one of the reasons Nebraska is still playing deep into the postseason.
Sun had a match-high 14 kills with a .619 hitting percentage to help lead the sixth-ranked Huskers to a 29-27, 25-22, 25-19 victory against No. 18 Hawaii on Friday in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. Sun also had nine digs and two blocks.
Nebraska fans have seen Sun’s improvement, from a liability in some matches last season to a different-maker this year. And so has one very knowledgeable volleyball observer: Karch Kiraly — the coach of the United States women’s national team — who is also a broadcaster on matches for ESPN.
“Karch asked me if she’s the most improved player in the country from last year,” said Nebraska coach John Cook. “I said she’s got to be up there with anybody else.
“She’s hitting about 100 points higher, she’s playing better defense, her passing is about the same. At times she’s a shutdown blocker. Hawaii stopped setting at her after she bounce-blocked them a couple of times, and there were not more balls going back to her.”
Sun was at her finest in the third set. She had seven kills on eight attempts in the set, and fittingly had the kill on match point. What made her so effective is that she was being aggressive with her attack, Sun said. She also figured out how to hit shots off of Hawaii’s smaller blockers.
“I think all the hitters, we were all attacking tonight,” Sun said.
So now college volleyball gets the match many people wanted with Nebraska vs. No. 5 Wisconsin in the Elite Eight at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Wisconsin has beaten Nebraska twice this season.
Sun’s hitting percentage Friday was her third-highest of the season. For the season she’s averaging 3.57 kills per set with a .281 hitting percentage. Those are numbers that have already earned her all-Big Ten honors, and the first All-American honors of her career may follow next week.
Last year Sun had averages of 3.11 kills per set on .195 hitting. Her improvement has been fun for Cook to watch.
“That’s why I coach,” Cook said. “That’s where we get our passion from to see players improve. It’s very rewarding and fulfilling when you see players make jumps. That’s why we work so hard at it. It’s great for them when they do work hard and put a lot into it; they get results.”
Another one of Nebraska’ most improved players, right-side hitter Jazz Sweet added 12 kills for the Huskers.
There were some poor stretches of play for the Huskers — Nebraska trailed for most of the first set and then needed five set points to finish of Hawaii in the second set — and too many in-the-net calls (five). But the end result was a sweep in the third round of the tournament.
“We’re really happy to get out of that 3-0,” Cook said.
Nebraska’s defense got more adjusted to the Hawaii hitters as the match went on. Hawaii had a negative hitting percentage in the second set. For the match, Nebraska had a .312 hitting percentage and held Hawaii to .192 hitting.
Callie Schwarzenbach had five blocks for Nebraska, and Kenzie Knuckles had 14 digs.
Outside hitter Brooke Van Sickle led Hawaii (26-4) with 14 kills on .370 hitting.
Now Nebraska has won 24 of its last 26 matches in the NCAA Tournament over five seasons, a remarkable accomplishment.
Saturday’s match will likely be Nebraska’s toughest Elite Eight match during its recent run of four straight Final Four appearances -- having to play a team that’s already swept the Huskers twice this season in front of maybe 7,000 Badger fans. Two of Nebraska’s recent Elite Eight wins came on a neutral court.
Nebraska’s leader, Lauren Stivrins, believes there are still reasons Nebraska can take confidence into the matchup against Wisconsin.
“We played them twice before and we’ve been so close both times,” Stivrins said. “I think the reasons we lost in the previous game is because we weren’t attacking. I think we’ve grown so much since then, and I’m excited to see what our team can do."
