The Nebraska volleyball team is set to have at least 18 of its 29 regular-season matches televised this season after the Big Ten Conference announced its volleyball TV schedule on Thursday. The Huskers will appear on a variety of networks, including ESPN2, ESPNU, Big Ten Network and NET.
The Huskers' two season-opening matches at the Husker Invitational - Friday against Creighton and Saturday against UCLA - will both be televised on NET.
The Huskers will make their Big Ten Network debut on Sept. 18 against Stanford. Nebraska will be on BTN at least 10 times this year.
Nebraska will appear on ESPN2 and ESPNU in back-to-back home matches in October. Nebraska and Michigan will play at 1 p.m. on Oct. 13 on ESPN2, and the Huskers will host Purdue on Oct. 16 on ESPNU at 8 p.m.
The Big Ten volleyball television lineup features a record of at least 48 matches this season — 38 on BTN, six on the ESPN family of networks and four on FS1.
Meet the 2019 Husker volleyball team
1. Nicklin Hames
Setter; 5-10; So.
Hometown: Maryville, Tennessee.
She set the Huskers to within a few points of winning the national championship last season as a freshman. Hames also had a great all-around game, ranking second on the team in ace serves (40) and digs (441).
SCOTT BRUHN, Nebraska Communications
2. Kenzie Knuckles
Libero; 5-8; Fr.
Hometown: Yorktown, Indiana.
Knuckles graduated from high school early and joined the Huskers in January, putting her in position to be the starting libero as a freshman. As an outside hitter in high school, she was the Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year.
SCOTT BRUHN, Nebraska Communications
3. Megan Miller
Defensive specialist; 5-6; So.
Hometown: Alexandria, Indiana.
She played as a defensive specialist last season when she had 20 ace serves and 193 digs. Miller and Knuckles each briefly played on the same club team for Munciana Volleyball of Yorktown, Indiana.
SCOTT BRUHN, Nebraska Communications
5. Anezka Szabo
Right-side hitter; 6-3; Jr.
Hometown: Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Playing time will again be hard to come by playing behind Jazz Sweet, but Szabo is one of the best blockers on the team.
SCOTT BRUHN, Nebraska Communications
6. Chen Abramovich
Defensive specialist; 5-6; So.
Hometown: Kfar Saba, Israel.
She’s been injured during preseason practice. Abramovich joined the Huskers last season after fulfilling her army commitment in Israel.
SCOTT BRUHN, Nebraska Communications
8. Emma Gabel
Defensive specialist; 5-7; Fr.
Hometown: Lincoln.
The Lincoln Pius X graduate won’t play this season after suffering a knee injury in the offseason.
SCOTT BRUHN, Nebraska Communications
9. Capri Davis
Outside hitter; 6-1; So.
Hometown: Mansfield, Texas.
She played in 26 matches last season as a backup outside hitter with 79 kills on a .171 hitting percentage. Davis hasn’t shown yet that she has as good of an all-around game as the other players at her position, but she has the power to come in and blast away for some kills when needed.
SCOTT BRUHN, Nebraska Communications
10. Madi Kubik
Outside hitter; 6-3; So.
Hometown: West Des Moines, Iowa.
She was No. 4-ranked national recruit in the 2019 class. Kubik doesn’t hit as hard as Mikaela Foecke did as a freshman, but coach John Cook says Kubik is a better all-around player than Foecke was at the start of her college career.
SCOTT BRUHN, Nebraska Communications
11. Lexi Sun
Outside hitter; 6-2; Jr.
Hometown: Encinitas, California.
She missed the start of last season with a back injury, but was playing really well during the NCAA Tournament, including having 19 kills when Nebraska rallied to beat Illinois in the national semifinals. Cook has challenged Sun to have more variety to her attacks this season.
SCOTT BRUHN, Nebraska Communications
12. Jazz Sweet
Right-side hitter; 6-3; Jr.
Hometown: Topeka, Kansas.
She started off last season looking like an all-conference player, but didn’t maintain it. If Sweet can achieve that level this year, Nebraska will have a lot of offensive weapons.
SCOTT BRUHN, Nebraska Communications
14. Nicole Drewnick
Setter; 6-1; Fr.
Hometown: Dallas.
Previously part of the Huskers’ 2020 recruiting class, Drewnick graduated one year early from an online high school and joined the team in June. She’s the backup setter, but could also play as a serving or defensive substitute.
SCOTT BRUHN, Nebraska Communications
15. Fallon Stutheit
Middle blocker; 6-2; Fr.
Hometown: Johnson.
The walk-on played on three state championship teams in high school at Johnson-Brock, where her mom was the coach.
SCOTT BRUHN, Nebraska Communications
16. Riley Zuhn
Outside hitter; 6-5; Fr.
Hometown: Fort Collins, Colorado.
She was the No. 32 national recruit in her class. She played well during the summer trip to Asia and could be a backup at outside hitter or middle blocker.
SCOTT BRUHN, Nebraska Communications
25. Callie Schwarzenbach
Middle blocker; 6-5; So.
Hometown: Kearney, Missouri.
She played in every match as a freshman, and with 177 blocks she ranked third in the Big Ten Conference in blocking. Her next step is to be more aggressive as an attacker.
SCOTT BRUHN, Nebraska Communications
26. Lauren Stivrins
Middle blocker; 6-4; Jr.
Hometown: Scottsdale, Arizona.
She’s on her way to being one of the all-time greats for Nebraska. In 2018 she was the first Husker middle blocker to earn first-team All-American honors since Brooke Delano in 2010. Her .421 hitting percentage last season was the third-highest mark in school history.
SCOTT BRUHN, Nebraska Communications
43. Hayley Densberger
Defensive specialist; 5-9; Jr.
Hometown: Malcolm.
She played in 32 of 36 matches last season as a defensive and serving specialist, finishing with 124 digs and 16 ace serves.
SCOTT BRUHN, Nebraska Communications