The Nebraska volleyball team is set to have at least 18 of its 29 regular-season matches televised this season after the Big Ten Conference announced its volleyball TV schedule on Thursday. The Huskers will appear on a variety of networks, including ESPN2, ESPNU, Big Ten Network and NET.

The Huskers' two season-opening matches at the Husker Invitational - Friday against Creighton and Saturday against UCLA - will both be televised on NET.

The Huskers will make their Big Ten Network debut on Sept. 18 against Stanford. Nebraska will be on BTN at least 10 times this year.

Nebraska will appear on ESPN2 and ESPNU in back-to-back home matches in October. Nebraska and Michigan will play at 1 p.m. on Oct. 13 on ESPN2, and the Huskers will host Purdue on Oct. 16 on ESPNU at 8 p.m.

The Big Ten volleyball television lineup features a record of at least 48 matches this season — 38 on BTN, six on the ESPN family of networks and four on FS1.

