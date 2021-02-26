More teams sidelined than playing this weekend as COVID-19 disturbs Big Ten volleyball season

Several programs not being able to play matches for COVID-19 reasons means that just three of the seven scheduled series in Big Ten Conference volleyball will be played this week.

The Big Ten features four teams ranked in the top 10 of the coaches’ association poll — Wisconsin, Nebraska, Minnesota and Penn State — but none of those teams will play this week.

Nebraska’s matches against Wisconsin scheduled for Friday and Saturday were postponed Thursday. The Badgers are now on a two-week pause due to a number of COVID-19 cases in their program.

The Minnesota-Michigan series was postponed for COVID-19 reasons within the Michigan program, and the Illinois-Michigan State series was postponed for COVID-19 reasons within the Michigan State program.

On Friday morning a fourth series was postponed, when Maryland determined it wasn't safe to play Penn State on Saturday and Sunday due to COVID-19 reasons within the Maryland program.

The series still scheduled to play are Iowa-Northwestern, Ohio State-Rutgers and Indiana-Purdue. Indiana and Purdue played the first match of their series Tuesday and are scheduled to play again Sunday.