 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More teams sidelined than playing this weekend as COVID-19 disturbs Big Ten volleyball season
View Comments
topical

More teams sidelined than playing this weekend as COVID-19 disturbs Big Ten volleyball season

{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska vs. Maryland, 2.5

Nebraska serves in the second set against Maryland in a nearly-empty Devaney Sports Center on Feb. 5.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Several programs not being able to play matches for COVID-19 reasons means that just three of the seven scheduled series in Big Ten Conference volleyball will be played this week.

The Big Ten features four teams ranked in the top 10 of the coaches’ association poll — Wisconsin, Nebraska, Minnesota and Penn State — but none of those teams will play this week.

Nebraska’s matches against Wisconsin scheduled for Friday and Saturday were postponed Thursday. The Badgers are now on a two-week pause due to a number of COVID-19 cases in their program.

The Minnesota-Michigan series was postponed for COVID-19 reasons within the Michigan program, and the Illinois-Michigan State series was postponed for COVID-19 reasons within the Michigan State program.

On Friday morning a fourth series was postponed, when Maryland determined it wasn't safe to play Penn State on Saturday and Sunday due to COVID-19 reasons within the Maryland program.

The series still scheduled to play are Iowa-Northwestern, Ohio State-Rutgers and Indiana-Purdue. Indiana and Purdue played the first match of their series Tuesday and are scheduled to play again Sunday.

Nebraska, which has had two series postponed this season, is scheduled to play Illinois next weekend. The Huskers have a 7-1 record and are ranked No. 4.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News