Mizzou powers way back past Northern Iowa, possible rematch with Nebraska awaits

Missouri is right back where it was one year ago.

This time, the Tigers look to reverse some second-round fortunes.

Mizzou (22-7) powered its way to a 25-11, 25-13, 25-14 win against Northern Iowa in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center. The Tigers advance to the Lincoln Regional final for the second straight season. NU swept the second-round match last year.

Barring a major upset by Ball State on Friday night, Mizzou will likely see the Huskers again.

The Tigers had no problem getting back to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for a sixth straight season. They hit .333 in the first set and .556 with no errors in the second.

Tyanna Omazic (10 kills), Leketor Member-Mene (nine kills) and Kylie Deberg (nine kills) provided the firepower.

Northern Iowa's season closes at 24-11.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

