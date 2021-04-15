Middle blockers Stivrins, Caffey highlight Huskers' sweep of Texas State in NCAA Tournament

If the Nebraska volleyball team can get similar production from its middle blocker position as it did on Thursday, the Huskers should stick around in Omaha awhile.

Nebraska’s NCAA Tournament started with a sweep against Texas State in the second round, 25-18, 25-17, 25-20.

Nebraska went 19 days between matches, but if that hurt the fourth-ranked Huskers, it was only briefly. The first set was tied at 10 before Nebraska dominated over the final 2½ sets and finished with a season-best hitting percentage (.398).

The Husker middles put on a show. At one point in the second set, Lauren Stivrins had nine kills on 11 attempts and Kayla Caffey seven kills on nine tries.

Stivrins finished with 10 kills on 14 attempts with a .571 hitting percentage. That’s the eighth time she has hit over .500 in a tournament match.

In the first set, Stivrins had five kills on six attempts and was using all her shots — on a quick set, a tip over the blockers and the slide attack.

Caffey, a first-year Husker after a transfer from Missouri, had nine kills with a .667 hitting percentage. Caffey didn’t have an error until her 12th attempt, late in the third set.