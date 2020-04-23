Middle blocker Stutheit transferring from Nebraska to Division II power
15. Fallon Stutheit

Middle blocker; 6-2; Fr.

Hometown: Johnson.

The walk-on played on three state championship teams in high school at Johnson-Brock, where her mom was the coach.

 SCOTT BRUHN, Nebraska Communications

Fallon Stutheit is leaving the Nebraska volleyball program and transferring to Nebraska-Kearney.

The Johnson-Brock graduate announced her decision on social media Thursday evening.

Stutheit, a 6-foot-2 middle blocker, had yet to play for the Huskers, taking a redshirt during her first season as a walk-on with the team.

Prior to college, Stutheit was a two-time first-team Super-Stater. She helped lead Johnson-Brock to three Class D-1 state championships.

Stutheit will be joining one of the top Division II programs in the country. The Lopers are coming a national runner-up finish.

The Huskers will have five middle blockers on the roster next season, including incoming freshman Kalynn Meyer out of Superior. Incoming freshman Abby Johnson also can play middle blocker.

