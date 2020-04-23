Middle blocker Stutheit transferring from Nebraska to Division II power

Fallon Stutheit is leaving the Nebraska volleyball program and transferring to Nebraska-Kearney.
The Johnson-Brock graduate announced her decision on social media Thursday evening.
Stutheit, a 6-foot-2 middle blocker, had yet to play for the Huskers, taking a redshirt during her first season as a walk-on with the team.
Prior to college, Stutheit was a two-time first-team Super-Stater. She helped lead Johnson-Brock to three Class D-1 state championships.
Stutheit will be joining one of the top Division II programs in the country. The Lopers are coming a national runner-up finish.
The Huskers will have five middle blockers on the roster next season, including incoming freshman Kalynn Meyer out of Superior. Incoming freshman Abby Johnson also can play middle blocker.
