Meet the Huskers
1. Nicklin Hames
Setter; 5-10; So.
Hometown: Maryville, Tennessee.
She set the Huskers to within a few points of winning the national championship last season as a freshman. Hames also had a great all-around game, ranking second on the team in ace serves (40) and digs (441).
2. Kenzie Knuckles
Libero; 5-8; Fr.
Hometown: Yorktown, Indiana.
Knuckles graduated from high school early and joined the Huskers in January, putting her in position to be the starting libero as a freshman. As an outside hitter in high school, she was the Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year.
3 Megan Miller
Defensive specialist; 5-6; So.
Hometown: Alexandria, Indiana.
She played as a defensive specialist last season when she had 20 ace serves and 193 digs. Miller and Knuckles each briefly played on the same club team for Munciana Volleyball of Yorktown, Indiana.
5 Anezka Szabo
Right-side hitter; 6-3; Jr.
Hometown: Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Playing time will again be hard to come by playing behind Jazz Sweet, but Szabo is one of the best blockers on the team.
6 Chen Abramovich
Defensive specialist; 5-6; So.
Hometown: Kfar Saba, Israel.
She’s been injured during preseason practice. Abramovich joined the Huskers last season after fulfilling her army commitment in Israel.
8 Emma Gabel
Defensive specialist; 5-7; Fr.
Hometown: Lincoln.
The Lincoln Pius X graduate won’t play this season after suffering a knee injury in the offseason.
9 Capri Davis
Outside hitter; 6-1; So.
Hometown: Mansfield, Texas.
She played in 26 matches last season as a backup outside hitter with 79 kills on a .171 hitting percentage. Davis hasn’t shown yet that she has as good of an all-around game as the other players at her position, but she has the power to come in and blast away for some kills when needed.
10 Madi Kubik
Outside hitter; 6-3; So.
Hometown: West Des Moines, Iowa.
She was No. 4-ranked national recruit in the 2019 class. Kubik doesn’t hit as hard as Mikaela Foecke did as a freshman, but coach John Cook says Kubik is a better all-around player than Foecke was at the start of her college career.
11 Lexi Sun
Outside hitter; 6-2; Jr.
Hometown: Encinitas, California.
She missed the start of last season with a back injury, but was playing really well during the NCAA Tournament, including having 19 kills when Nebraska rallied to beat Illinois in the national semifinals. Cook has challenged Sun to have more variety to her attacks this season.
12 Jazz Sweet
Right-side hitter; 6-3; Jr.
Hometown: Topeka, Kansas.
She started off last season looking like an all-conference player, but didn’t maintain it. If Sweet can achieve that level this year, Nebraska will have a lot of offensive weapons.
14 Nicole Drewnick
Setter; 6-1; Fr.
Hometown: Dallas.
Previously part of the Huskers’ 2020 recruiting class, Drewnick graduated one year early from an online high school and joined the team in June. She’s the backup setter, but could also play as a serving or defensive substitute.
15 Fallon Stutheit
Middle blocker; 6-2; Fr.
Hometown: Johnson.
The walk-on played on three state championship teams in high school at Johnson-Brock, where her mom was the coach.
16 Riley Zuhn
Outside hitter; 6-5; Fr.
Hometown: Fort Collins, Colorado.
She was the No. 32 national recruit in her class. She played well during the summer trip to Asia and could be a backup at outside hitter or middle blocker.
25 Callie Schwarzenbach
Middle blocker; 6-5; So.
Hometown: Kearney, Missouri.
She played in every match as a freshman, and with 177 blocks she ranked third in the Big Ten Conference in blocking. Her next step is to be more aggressive as an attacker.
26 Lauren Stivrins
Middle blocker; 6-4; Jr.
Hometown: Scottsdale, Arizona.
She’s on her way to being one of the all-time greats for Nebraska. In 2018 she was the first Husker middle blocker to earn first-team All-American honors since Brooke Delano in 2010. Her .421 hitting percentage last season was the third-highest mark in school history.
43 Hayley Densberger
Defensive specialist; 5-9; Jr.
Hometown: Malcolm.
She played in 32 of 36 matches last season as a defensive and serving specialist, finishing with 124 digs and 16 ace serves.