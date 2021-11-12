Maryland 'couldn't get the ball down' on Nebraska's defense, which sets program record in win

Even when the odds were against Nebraska to win the set, the players stayed positive.

“It was weird because I don’t think at any point anyone was nervous about the score, or even cared what the score was,” Stivrins said. “We were just out there playing our game and we did a really good job of being disciplined toward the end.”

Stivrins hopes winning a set like that is a good sign for the final five matches of the regular season.

“I just think that shows this team is slowly making their way, and figuring it out,” she said. “I think that we are in a lot of high-pressure situations like that in practice, and to see it finally translate into a game was really cool for us. We’ve been losing a lot of games by two points, recently, so to have that one felt really good.”

For part of the match, Nebraska’s most effective plays were back-row sets to Knuckles and Kubik.

Cook says that shows great teamwork between Knuckles and Hames. Knuckles had five kills on six attempts, each from the back row.

During practice this week, the Huskers worked hard on knowing where they set the ball for a back-row attack.