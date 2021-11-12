Maryland 'couldn't get the ball down' on Nebraska's defense, which sets program record in win

The Nebraska volleyball team won a suspenseful second set that allowed it to earn a sweep against Maryland on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Madi Kubik led the Huskers with 14 kills in the 25-11, 26-24, 25-18 win. Lauren Stivrins had a great match with seven kills on .583 hitting. She also had seven blocks.
Nebraska’s elite back-row defense helped it win another match. Nebraska’s 78 digs Friday are a school record in a three-set match. Lexi Rodriguez led NU's defense with 22 digs, Nicklin Hames had 21, Keonilei Akana had 11 and Kenzie Knuckles had 10.
Nebraska also had 11 blocks, limiting Maryland to a .000 hitting percentage.
“Maryland couldn’t get the ball down,” Nebraska coach John Cook said. “And then when they did swing, we blocked them a lot.”
Nebraska was wanting a win in a bad way after winning just once over its past four matches (each loss against top-15 teams). The Huskers improved to 18-6 overall and 12-3 in the Big Ten.
Nebraska fought off three set points for Maryland to win the second set, 26-24.
Nebraska trailed almost the entire set, by as many as four points. But the Huskers pulled close toward the end and then finished the set on a 5-0 run.
Whitney Lauenstein blasted a shot off the blockers to win a long rally and tie the second set at 24. Then Lauenstein helped Nebraska win the next point, too, with a block. Maryland got a good hitting attempt on Nebraska’s set point, but Laila Ricks hit out, and Nebraska won the set.
Even when the odds were against Nebraska to win the set, the players stayed positive.
“It was weird because I don’t think at any point anyone was nervous about the score, or even cared what the score was,” Stivrins said. “We were just out there playing our game and we did a really good job of being disciplined toward the end.”
Stivrins hopes winning a set like that is a good sign for the final five matches of the regular season.
“I just think that shows this team is slowly making their way, and figuring it out,” she said. “I think that we are in a lot of high-pressure situations like that in practice, and to see it finally translate into a game was really cool for us. We’ve been losing a lot of games by two points, recently, so to have that one felt really good.”
For part of the match, Nebraska’s most effective plays were back-row sets to Knuckles and Kubik.
Cook says that shows great teamwork between Knuckles and Hames. Knuckles had five kills on six attempts, each from the back row.
During practice this week, the Huskers worked hard on knowing where they set the ball for a back-row attack.
“Kenzie just found ways to find openings and move the ball around,” Cook said. “Of her six swings, they were all over the place. She used the whole court, the block, blew up one player at right back. I think she has more heat than people think.”
Lexi Sun started for the third straight match at outside hitter. She finished with six kills.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.