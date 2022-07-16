 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Maggie Mendelson joins three Husker commits on junior national volleyball team

  • Updated
  • 0
Maggie Mendelson 3

Maggie Mendelson (24) goes up for an attack while playing for the United States junior national volleyball team at the FIVB World Championship in Durango, Mexico, in September. She helped the team win the bronze medal.

 FIVB

Four of the 12 players chosen for the United States Girls under-19 national team are current or future Nebraska volleyball players.

The team was announced on Saturday from a group of 20 players who had been training for about 10 days. The team will compete in the Pan American Cup in Tulsa, Oklahoma, beginning on Monday.

Nebraska freshman middle blocker Maggie Mendelson was chosen, along with Husker commits Harper Murray (outside hitter from Michigan), Bergen Reilly (setter from South Dakota) and Andi Jackson (middle blocker from Colorado).

Murray, Reilly and Mendelson are repeat selections, while Jackson is competing on her first age-group national team.

Three Nebraska commits in the 2024 class also attended the training camp but were not chosen: Skyler Pierce, Ayden Ames and Olivia Mauch.

People are also reading…

The Pan American Cup is a qualifier for the 2023 FIVB Girls U19 World Championship.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James calls out US for failing to free Brittney Griner from russian detention

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News