Maggie Mendelson joins three Husker commits on junior national volleyball team

Four of the 12 players chosen for the United States Girls under-19 national team are current or future Nebraska volleyball players.

The team was announced on Saturday from a group of 20 players who had been training for about 10 days. The team will compete in the Pan American Cup in Tulsa, Oklahoma, beginning on Monday.

Nebraska freshman middle blocker Maggie Mendelson was chosen, along with Husker commits Harper Murray (outside hitter from Michigan), Bergen Reilly (setter from South Dakota) and Andi Jackson (middle blocker from Colorado).

Murray, Reilly and Mendelson are repeat selections, while Jackson is competing on her first age-group national team.

Three Nebraska commits in the 2024 class also attended the training camp but were not chosen: Skyler Pierce, Ayden Ames and Olivia Mauch.