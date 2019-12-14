Madison Regional notes: NU closed earlier gap on Badgers in serving; Huskers make all-region team

MADISON, Wis. — For much of the first two matches this fall between Nebraska and Wisconsin, the Badgers’ superiority in serving and passing separated the programs.

On Saturday night here, with a NCAA Final Four berth on the line, the Huskers found a way to close it.

“If you look at our stats, we out-served and (out-)passed Wisconsin tonight,” said Nebraska coach John Cook said after his team fell in three sets. “They had more aces than we did, but our numbers were better.

“If you would have told me that we were going to out-serve and (out-)pass them and they were going to hit below .200, I would have liked our chances.”

Cook said his team needed more offensive consistency and the Badgers played better in transition, which helped the hosts to hold off Nebraska in the tightly contested second and third sets.

“That’s a great team,” Cook said of the Badgers. “We brought it serving tonight and we had them under a lot of stress. I thought our passing was really solid tonight with the exception of the first run there in the first game when Megan (Miller) got worked a little bit.”