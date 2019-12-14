Madison Regional notes: NU closed earlier gap on Badgers in serving; Huskers make all-region team

MADISON, Wis. — For much of the first two matches this fall between Nebraska and Wisconsin, the Badgers’ superiority in serving and passing separated the programs.
On Saturday night here, with a NCAA Final Four berth on the line, the Huskers found a way to close it.
“If you look at our stats, we out-served and (out-)passed Wisconsin tonight,” said Nebraska coach John Cook said after his team fell in three sets. “They had more aces than we did, but our numbers were better.
“If you would have told me that we were going to out-serve and (out-)pass them and they were going to hit below .200, I would have liked our chances.”
Cook said his team needed more offensive consistency and the Badgers played better in transition, which helped the hosts to hold off Nebraska in the tightly contested second and third sets.
“That’s a great team,” Cook said of the Badgers. “We brought it serving tonight and we had them under a lot of stress. I thought our passing was really solid tonight with the exception of the first run there in the first game when Megan (Miller) got worked a little bit.”
All five of UW’s aces came against Miller — three from junior setter Sydney Hilley and two from Lauren Barnes — causing Cook to go to Hayley Densberger in the second set. Miller returned for the third set and Cook said he liked the way she responded.
Husker middles mostly quiet: Nebraska didn’t get much production from its middle blockers. Lauren Stivrins had just three kills on 12 attempts with three errors for a .000 hitting percentage. Callie Schwarzenbach had two kills and hit .125.
“(Setter Nicklin Hames) just got tentative setting the middles tonight,” Cook said. “I kept telling her, ‘You got to set the middles.’
“Part of it was Callie with her (broken thumb) hasn’t been connecting on the ball, so that’s been really tough. It makes (Hames) tentative to set Callie. (Hames) became very one-dimensional setting tonight. She’ll learn from that. She’s been pretty good about that all year. The disappointing thing was she set Callie a few times and nothing happened, and then Lauren got blocked early and she just lost her confidence on that.”
Defensive improvement gave Huskers chance: In two earlier matches this season against Nebraska, the Badgers lit the Huskers up with hitting percentages of .336 and .239. This time, Nebraska forced the Badgers into a season-worst hitting percentage of .192.
“We figured out some things the first two times we played them because we weren’t very good against them,” Cook said. “Our players did an A-plus job of following the game plan and staying with it. We had plenty of opportunities to convert points. They did an awesome job of following the game plan. (Assistant coach Jaylen Reyes) came up with a great game plan, so I’m sure some other teams are going to study that.”
Wisconsin All-American middle blocker Dana Rettke didn’t get a kill until early in the second set. She finished with seven kills and hit just .182.
Freshman libero shines: Nebraska freshman libero Kenzie Knuckles had 22 digs.
“I thought Kenzie Knuckles was ridiculous tonight,” Cook said. “For a freshman in this environment she made some unbelievable plays.”
Sweet start: Nebraska right-side hitter Jazz Sweet was feasting on hitting shots off the Wisconsin blockers early in the match. She had five of her 11 kills in the first set.
“That was part of our game plan against Wisconsin because it’s a really big block so you got to go high,” Sweet said. “I was just trusting the plan that the coaches had set for us.”
All-region team: Nebraska’s Lexi Sun and Sweet each made the Madison Regional all-tournament team. They were joined by Wisconsin’s Molly Haggerty (MVP), Hilley and Rettke. Also on the team were Brooke Van Sickle from Hawaii and Hollan Hans from Texas A&M.
