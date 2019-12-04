Madi Kubik earns top Big Ten freshman honor; three Nebraska players make first team

Where to find Nebraska volleyball's NCAA Tournament run on TV Nebraska’s matches in the NCAA volleyball tournament this weekend will be televised on NET, the Nebraska athletic department announced Wednesday.

“She’s done a good job,” said Nebraska coach John Cook of Kubik. “She’s carrying a big load for us as a freshman. I think she’s progressed really well.”

Stivrins was one of the nine players to be unanimous selections for first team honors. She also earned first-team honors last season.

Stivrins' .412 hitting percentage in conference play was third-best in the Big Ten, and the junior middle blocker guided a Husker defense that had a league-best .156 opponent hitting percentage in Big Ten play.

Sun earned her first career All-Big Ten honor, but her second career all-conference honor as she was an All-Big 12 first teamer at Texas in 2017. The junior outside hitter led the Huskers with 3.57 kills per set with 2.42 digs per set and a team-high 24 ace serves. Sun posted double-digit kills in 18 of 20 Big Ten matches, and her 3.53 kills per set in Big Ten play ranked eighth.

Hames collected her first All-Big Ten award after averaging 10.92 assists and 2.90 digs per set during the regular season. One of the best defensive setters in the nation, Hames recorded a team-high 15 double-doubles and also served 21 aces. Her 11.37 assists per set in Big Ten play ranked third in the conference.