Madi Kubik earns top Big Ten freshman honor; three Nebraska players make first team
Madi Kubik earns top Big Ten freshman honor; three Nebraska players make first team

NU volleyball vs. Stanford, 9.18

Nebraska’s Madi Kubik goes up for a shot in the first set against Stanford as Lexi Sun looks on Sept. 18 at the Devaney Sports Center.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

The best freshman playing college volleyball in the Big Ten Conference this season did so for Nebraska.

Husker outside hitter Madi Kubik was named the Big Ten Conference freshman of the year in a vote of the 14 league coaches, the league announced Wednesday.

Nebraska sent three members to the 18-player first team: Lauren Stivrins, Lexi Sun and Nicklin Hames.

Kubik also earned second-team all-conference honors. Libero Kenzie Knuckles joined Kubik on the all-freshman team.

Kubik is the sixth Nebraska player to earn a freshman conference player of the year award and the first since Hannah Werth in 2009.

After a slow start to the season Kubik had a great second half of the season, which she attributes to gaining confidence and adding different shots to her repertoire so she’s more difficult to defend. Kubik, a West Des Moines, Iowa native, ranks second in kills for the Huskers with 289.

Kubik had double-digit kills in nine of the last 14 league matches. She ranked fourth among Big Ten freshmen in kills (2.73 per set) and digs (2.52 per set) in conference play. Kubik is the only freshman in the conference who earned Big Ten player of the week honors this season.

“She’s done a good job,” said Nebraska coach John Cook of Kubik. “She’s carrying a big load for us as a freshman. I think she’s progressed really well.”

Stivrins was one of the nine players to be unanimous selections for first team honors. She also earned first-team honors last season.

Stivrins' .412 hitting percentage in conference play was third-best in the Big Ten, and the junior middle blocker guided a Husker defense that had a league-best .156 opponent hitting percentage in Big Ten play.

Sun earned her first career All-Big Ten honor, but her second career all-conference honor as she was an All-Big 12 first teamer at Texas in 2017. The junior outside hitter led the Huskers with 3.57 kills per set with 2.42 digs per set and a team-high 24 ace serves. Sun posted double-digit kills in 18 of 20 Big Ten matches, and her 3.53 kills per set in Big Ten play ranked eighth.

Hames collected her first All-Big Ten award after averaging 10.92 assists and 2.90 digs per set during the regular season. One of the best defensive setters in the nation, Hames recorded a team-high 15 double-doubles and also served 21 aces. Her 11.37 assists per set in Big Ten play ranked third in the conference.

Knuckles earned all-freshman team honors after leading the Huskers with 3.71 digs per set in her first year as the Huskers' libero. She also had 20 ace serves.

Nebraska’s sportsmanship award winner was backup right-side hitter Anezka Szabo.

Wisconsin middle blocker Dana Rettke was the Big Ten player of the year. Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield was chosen coach of the year by the media, while Penn State's Russ Rose was voted coach of the year by the coaches.

Wisconsin — a team Nebraska may have to play in the NCAA Tournament — was well represented. Setter Sydney Hilley and outside hitter Grace Loberg joined Rettke on the first-team. Wisconsin players on the second team are right-side hitter Madison Duello, outside hitter Molly Haggerty and middle blocker Danielle Hart.

Joining Stivrins as unanimous first-team selections were Michigan’s Paige Jones, Minnesota’s Regan Pittman, Penn State’s Kaitlyn Hord, Jonni Parker and Kendall White, Purdue’s Grace Cleveland and Wisconsin’s Hilley and Rettke.

Name Grade School
Jacqueline Quade Senior Illinois
Katie Myers Sophomore Maryland
Paige Jones Sophomore Michigan
Mackenzie Welsh Senior Michigan
CC McGraw Sophomore Minnesota
Regan Pittman Junior Minnesota
Stephanie Samedy Junior Minnesota
Nicklin Hames Sophomore Nebraska
Lauren Stivrins Junior Nebraska
Lexi Sun Junior Nebraska
Kaitlyn Hord Sophomore Penn State
Jonni Parker Sophomore Penn State
Kendall White Senior Penn State
Grace Cleveland Sophomore Purdue
Blake Mohler Senior Purdue
Sydney Hilley Junior Wisconsin
Grace Loberg Junior Wisconsin
Dana Rettke Junior Wisconsin

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

