Madi and Hayden Kubik ready for the next sister act for Nebraska volleyball; 'It's definitely very special'

The number of volleyball players who dream of playing college volleyball for Nebraska and actually end up doing so is really small.

Each season only about 15 players are given the chance to be on the team.

But this season, Nebraska will have two players from the same family in sisters Madi and Hayden Kubik. And they'll be playing on a team that may be ranked No. 1 in the nation to start the season.

Madi Kubik is a three-year starter who earned third-team All-America honors last season while helping Nebraska finish as NCAA runner-up. Hayden Kubik just joined the Huskers in January after graduating from high school early.

It’s believed it will be just the fourth time sisters have been on Nebraska’s team at the same time, the most recent occurrence being Kadie and Amber Rolfzen from 2013-16.

“It’s definitely very special,” Hayden Kubik said. “You’ve got the Rolfzens at one point. But it doesn’t happen too often, so it’s a really cool opportunity to do it together for one year.”

While Madi Kubik is one of the most recognized athletes at Nebraska, her younger sister was actually the one who wanted to play for the Huskers first.

Hayden Kubik has wanted to play for Nebraska since she was in middle school. She’d watch the Huskers on TV, and came along when Madi attended college volleyball camps and went on college visits.

“I’ve been wanting to come here for a really long time,” Hayden Kubik said. “It’s so special here. It’s just different than any other school I visited. I just love playing volleyball at a high level, and I know this is the place for it. A lot of legendary people have come out of this program, and I want to be legendary. I want to accomplish many things, so I’m hoping I can get that far.”

Hayden Kubik was so serious about playing at Nebraska that there wasn’t even much discussion about if it would be OK if they were both on the team at the same time. Hayden was coming.

“When I was offered the opportunity here (Hayden) was really excited that we could potentially play together at some point, because she always talked about coming to play here,” Madi Kubik said.

Hayden committed to Nebraska just a few days after she got the offer.

The sisters from West Des Moines, Iowa, were each top-five national recruits, and each plays outside hitter. They were on the same team in high school for one season when Madi was a senior. They also came to a Nebraska volleyball camp together when Madi was in high school.

And while they’re close, being college teammates is the most time they’ve got to spend together over the past few years. Nebraska players are usually only home for a few weeks after the season, and then a few weeks in May before summer training begins.

“Her and I have talked about how I feel like we’re relearning each other, because I moved out of the house when she was 14 or 15 years old and now she’s 18,” Madi Kubik said. “Her and I are relearning each other as sisters and teammates and friends. And kind of establishing what our relationship is going to look like in our adult life more than the life that you live in your house with your parents. So that’s been really cool.”

Hayden Kubik has experienced a lot of success in volleyball. But it won’t be as easy at Nebraska. She may not be a starter during her first season. And if she’s going to win a starting job at any point during her career, she’ll likely have to beat another top-20 national recruit to do so.

Madi Kubik has already experienced how hard college is. While Madi ended up playing really well by the end of her freshman season, the start of that season wasn’t great.

“I just encouraged her to know that playing at Nebraska is a lot different than anything you’ve ever experienced, and it’s going to be challenging,” Madi Kubik said. “It’s not going to be a walk in the park. Just because you had accolade X, Y, and Z in high school, in the grand scheme, no one really cares. That’s not going to get you on the court, and the work that you do in the gym now is really what matters.”

Hayden Kubik said her sister had already helped her during her first three months in Lincoln. Madi can tell Hayden about her same struggles with a certain drill in practice.

“She’s been a good teammate, but also a really good sister,” Hayden Kubik said. “I look up to her, so it’s been cool to see her in her element and see what she does every day. And now that I’m doing it with her every day, it’s cool to be a part of it.”

Madi and Hayden have two younger sisters, ages 13 and 11, who also are good volleyball players.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

