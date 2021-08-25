Looking back at the stories of how Nebraska volleyball's coveted freshmen class came together

The best Cook can recall, the Huskers went 6-for-6 for the class, getting commits from each player they offered. The class is so good, you can’t say for certain who the best player is.

Krause committed just before her freshmen year of high school. Some of Hildebrand’s friends ask him how you know if they’re going to be good when they’re only in eighth grade. His answer was that they look like Krause did.

“She was 6-2 or 6-3, she had a huge arm, she could jump. You just know at that point,” Hildebrand said. “You don’t know how they’re going to develop in all aspects. But when they’re already physically capable of training with the Huskers — which she was at that age — with that arm, that jump and that physicality, then you’re going to get the opportunity to play with USA and you’re going to get these opportunities to play in big matches in club. So you’re going to be getting the best development opportunities.”

Batenhorst’s story is similar to that of All-America middle blocker Lauren Stivrins, as state connections to Nebraska helped the Huskers' recruiting pitch. Stivrins is from Arizona, but her father grew up in Lincoln. Batenhorst is from Houston, but her parents are from Nebraska, and most of her family still lives in the state. Her dad, Kurt, is from Wisner. Her mother, Susan (O’Rourke), is from Omaha.