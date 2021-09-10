Littles, ’bros, liberos: Whatever you call them, Nebraska's 'elite defenders' looming large in perfect start

Last year, Nebraska usually only subbed out its right-side hitter, while keeping both outsides hitters in the match. Now Nebraska is using one more defensive sub.

Taking out an outside hitter means Nebraska is less of a threat to get kills out of the back row, although Knuckles has been able to surprise the defense by swinging for kills a few times.

But right now being solid in serve receive and defense is the winning formula.

“Right now our best server is Keonilei, so it makes sense that we play her,” said Nebraska assistant coach Jaylen Reyes, who coaches the defensive specialists. “And Kenzie Knuckles is digging so many balls out of middle back, so statistically it’s better that we do that. And then statistically our two best passers right now are (Akana and Knuckles), along with (Rodriguez).

“John loves building his teams based on serving and passing. So numbers-wise they’re two out of our three best servers and our three best statistically passers right now. And then on top of that they play amazing defense.”

That group, along with the front-row blockers, has Nebraska sitting as a top 15 defense nationally (the Huskers rank 98th in offense). Nebraska’s opponent hitting percentage average is a stingy .104.