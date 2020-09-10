Lincoln's Rich Kern chosen for AVCA Hall of Fame

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rich Kern of Lincoln has been chosen for the 18th class of the American Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Kern is the owner and operator of RichKern.com, which is a resource for college volleyball coaches, fans, media and sports information departments.

The website includes a results database that houses results of all women’s college matches, several ranking systems, an open dates portal and a recruiting database.

The website has been recognized by Sports Illustrated and Volleyball Magazine as a top volleyball website in the nation.

“The work is both tireless and exhausting,” said former Nebraska coach Terry Pettit in a news release. “I do not know of any coach who does not check the website several times each day during the season. Because of Rich’s consistently accurate information he is beloved in the volleyball community.”

The AVCA annually recognizes individuals who have reached the pinnacle of their profession and the sport. Kern will be one of 88 members in the AVCA Hall of Fame. Kern will be honored on Dec. 17 during the AVCA convention, which will be held virtually this year.

