Lincoln club volleyball team has reached point where it’s helping to produce players for the Huskers

Griffin feels good that VCN has reached a point that it helps players excel enough that they can be recruited by Nebraska, but she’s also passionate about helping players reach Division II and Division III.

“Obviously I have a great relationship with (Nebraska coach John Cook) and he likes to pick my brain about kids, and where they might fit,” Griffin said. “And I think he knows that kids that play here are what he wants because they work hard and they’re committed to the sport and they’re not scared of challenges and they’re mentally tough. Because we do try to prepare them for college. We try to put them through the wringer and make it so when they get to college it feels like an easy transition.

“A lot of kids dream about playing at Nebraska, so for them to be able to find a home there, I think that’s awesome. But a lot of kids want to go far away from home. They want to travel. Like (Elle Glock from Wahoo) wanted to go to California and see what else is out there.”

VCN alums have also gone on to play at Illinois (Kyla Swanson from Wahoo), Creighton (Jaela Zimmerman from Malcolm) and Drake (Alex Lemke from Lincoln East).

There are 13 seniors from the club this year committed to college programs, from Division I to NAIA.