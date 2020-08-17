Like usual, the Big Ten has volleyball national title contenders. And they're pushing to play in the spring

Every season in college volleyball, there are a few teams from the Big Ten Conference with legitimate national championship hopes, and that’s the case again for the 2020 season.
Two of the teams at the 2019 NCAA Final Four were from the conference, with Minnesota advancing to the national semifinals and Wisconsin finishing as national runner-up.
If, or when, the 2020 season is played, those teams should be contenders to make a potentially rescheduled NCAA Final Four, as should Nebraska. The Badgers probably would have been the No. 1-ranked team to start the season.
And the door may be open for a new national champion with Stanford, winner of the last two titles, graduating four All-Americans.
While the possibility of not playing the season is horrible for all of the teams, just think about the nervous feeling for the teams who think they have what it takes to win a national championship, but don't know if they’ll get the chance.
“Here’s the deal, they just want to play as close to a full regular season as possible,” said Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield in a released statement. “They want to play in a winner-takes-all tournament.”
One of the reasons Nebraska coach John Cook favored moving the season to the spring was concern about the season getting shut down after it started and the NCAA Tournament not being played, like what happened in winter and spring sports.
In an article in Volleyball Magazine, Sheffield said some of the Badgers’ seniors were considering sitting out if there was a fall season because they didn’t want to lose their final year of eligibility without getting to play in the NCAA Tournament.
The Big Ten postponed the volleyball season last week. The Big Ten said in a statement that competing in the spring remains "a possibility." A few days later it was announced the NCAA Tournament would not be played in the fall.
Big Ten coaches appear all-in on trying to play the season sometime after January if they’re given that opportunity. About one hour after the season was postponed, Cook said he sent a proposal to the Big Ten office for how the season could work.
The league coaches had been working on that contingency plan for several weeks. Here is a look at the reaction from volleyball teams in the conference:
Wisconsin: The Badgers could be really good again with All-Americans Dana Rettke, Sydney Hilley and Molly Haggerty back with the goal of trying to win the first national championship in program history.
“Man, we’re hoping for a spring,” said Sheffield in an interview with the ABC affiliate in Madison. “I mean, we are hoping for a spring.”
Like Cook, Sheffield doesn’t have major concerns about playing in the spring, and then coming back to start the 2021 season in August.
“Our issues are a little different from football,” Sheffield said. “We can play a lot of matches in back-to-back (seasons) and not have a whole lot of problems with that. So we can make this happen on our end.”
If the Big Ten schools play in the spring, then they’ll be hoping that there are enough teams playing to have an NCAA championship. At least half of the 330 teams would probably have to play in the spring to have a NCAA Tournament.
The SEC, Big 12 and ACC are still planning to play in the fall.
“I was just talking with an SEC coach and what I told him was part of me is hoping that you guys do move forward and you find a way to do this well,” Sheffield said. “And another part of me is rooting for them to just punt it to the spring and come join us and get us as many people as possible toward a (NCAA) tournament.”
Sheffield canceled practice on the day the Big Ten postponed the season, but the players talked him into letting the team have a scrimmage.
“For the next two hours I’ve never seen a practice with more competitive fire, joy and friendly banter,” Sheffield said. “I’m excited for the future.”
Minnesota: Minnesota returns All-Americans Regan Pittman and Stephanie Samedy, and the Gophers added the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the nation.
Minnesota coach Hugh McCutcheon said when the season was postponed that it was good to at least have a decision made.
“I’m sure (the players) are disappointed,” said McCutcheon to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “It’s clear they have the capacity to play some pretty great volleyball. We’ll just keep our fingers and toes crossed that we get a crack at it in the spring, and go from there.’’
For a potential spring season, McCutcheon said teams could play regional opponents during the nonconference season, and then the Big Ten schedule. He said it may be possible to have the NCAA Final Four for both men’s and women’s volleyball at the same time.
