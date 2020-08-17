Like usual, the Big Ten has volleyball national title contenders. And they're pushing to play in the spring

Wisconsin: The Badgers could be really good again with All-Americans Dana Rettke, Sydney Hilley and Molly Haggerty back with the goal of trying to win the first national championship in program history.

“Man, we’re hoping for a spring,” said Sheffield in an interview with the ABC affiliate in Madison. “I mean, we are hoping for a spring.”

Like Cook, Sheffield doesn’t have major concerns about playing in the spring, and then coming back to start the 2021 season in August.

“Our issues are a little different from football,” Sheffield said. “We can play a lot of matches in back-to-back (seasons) and not have a whole lot of problems with that. So we can make this happen on our end.”

If the Big Ten schools play in the spring, then they’ll be hoping that there are enough teams playing to have an NCAA championship. At least half of the 330 teams would probably have to play in the spring to have a NCAA Tournament.

The SEC, Big 12 and ACC are still planning to play in the fall.