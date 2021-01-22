Lexi Sun's great start leads No. 5 Huskers in sweep of Indiana

And at least temporarily, Zuhn started at right-side hitter for the Huskers, the position held down by Jazz Sweet the past three seasons.

Freshman defensive specialist Keonilei Akana and setter Nicklin Hames each had nine digs.

The Huskers’ offense improved each set, and Nebraska finished with a .317 hitting percentage. Indiana hit .140.

In the first set, Sun had a great start to the match with five kills on just seven attempts and no hitting errors. Sun really saved the Huskers in the first set as one of just two Huskers with a positive hitting percentage.

Sun also had a great start to the second set by scoring four straight points on a kill and then three consecutive ace serves for a 4-1 lead.

In the second set, the Huskers had more success with its middle blocker attack. Caffey had four kills on six attempts in the set.

Nebraska and Indiana will play again at 5 p.m. Saturday.

