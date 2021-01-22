 Skip to main content
Lexi Sun's great start leads No. 5 Huskers in sweep of Indiana
Lexi Sun's great start leads No. 5 Huskers in sweep of Indiana

Senior outside hitter Lexi Sun had a great start to the college volleyball season to lead No. 5 Nebraska to a 25-22, 25-20, 25-17 win against Indiana on Friday in Bloomington, Indiana.

It was the first match of the season for both teams and Nebraska’s first in more than 13 months because the season was postponed due to COVID-19.

Sun had a match-high 11 kills with a .429 hitting percentage. She also had four ace serves.

Nebraska got good production from every spot, with five players having at least six kills in the three-set match. Lauren Stivrins had nine kills, Madi Kubik eight, and Kayla Caffey and Riley Zuhn six apiece.

Nebraska’s biggest position battle leading up to the first match was at the second middle blocker spot. Husker coach John Cook chose Caffey, a transfer from Missouri, and she quickly had Nebraska’s first kill of the season.

And at least temporarily, Zuhn started at right-side hitter for the Huskers, the position held down by Jazz Sweet the past three seasons.

Freshman defensive specialist Keonilei Akana and setter Nicklin Hames each had nine digs.

The Huskers’ offense improved each set, and Nebraska finished with a .317 hitting percentage. Indiana hit .140.

In the first set, Sun had a great start to the match with five kills on just seven attempts and no hitting errors. Sun really saved the Huskers in the first set as one of just two Huskers with a positive hitting percentage.

Sun also had a great start to the second set by scoring four straight points on a kill and then three consecutive ace serves for a 4-1 lead.

In the second set, the Huskers had more success with its middle blocker attack. Caffey had four kills on six attempts in the set.

Nebraska and Indiana will play again at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

