Lexi Sun ventures into new NIL opportunity, this time partnering with one of nation's biggest jewelry stores
editor's pick topical alert top story

Lexi Sun ventures into new NIL opportunity, this time partnering with one of nation's biggest jewelry stores

Top photos from March

Nebraska's Lexi Sun (11) and Lauren Stivrins (26) led the Huskers to a come-from-behind win over Ohio State on Friday, Mar. 12, 2021, at the Devaney Sports Center. 

 Francis Gardler, Journal Star file photo

Take a step inside the Devaney Sports Center with us for the Nebraska volleyball team's media day on Saturday.

Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Sun has signed an endorsement deal with Borsheims, marking what is believed to be the first major deal between a Nebraska female athlete and a local company in the six weeks since college athletes could endorse products.

Borsheims, based in Omaha, is one of the nation's largest independent jewelry stores and part of Berkshire Hathaway.

In a news release, the company said its partnership with Sun is its first with a college athlete. The partnership will include curating "The Lexi Sun Edit," social media initiatives and content creation. Sun has more than 90,000 followers on social media.

As part of the partnership, Borsheims launched "The Lexi Sun Edit," a hand-picked, curated collection of Sun’s favorite pieces from Borsheims' jewelry selection. The edit includes rings, personalized necklaces, everyday bracelets, earrings, watches and statement crosses. Some of the items are less than $200, while others are more than $1,000.

"For more than 150 years, Borsheims has been helping customers celebrate their special moments," said Andy Brabec, director of marketing for Borsheims, in a news release. "This is Lexi's final season as a Husker volleyball player — and we are celebrating her accomplishments to herself, the state of Nebraska and for inspiring young women across the country. She's a role model and is just getting started with a fruitful future."

Sun previously started a clothing line through a company in her home state of California. Her crewneck sweatshirt sold so well it was quickly out of stock.

Other projects for Husker volleyball players since the name, image and likeness era began on July 1 include setter Nicklin Hames working with local restaurant Muchachos. Also, Hames and Lauren Stivrins teamed up with Volleyball Club Nebraska in Lincoln for a profitable youth volleyball camp attended by about 360 players.

Stivrins and Hames recently started a podcast that is free but also has an option to subscribe through membership platform Patreon where you can support their project and may have access to exclusive content.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

