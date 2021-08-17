Lexi Sun ventures into new NIL opportunity, this time partnering with one of nation's biggest jewelry stores

Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Sun has signed an endorsement deal with Borsheims, marking what is believed to be the first major deal between a Nebraska female athlete and a local company in the six weeks since college athletes could endorse products.

Borsheims, based in Omaha, is one of the nation's largest independent jewelry stores and part of Berkshire Hathaway.

In a news release the company said its partnership with Sun is its first with a college athlete. The partnership will include curating "The Lexi Sun Edit," social media initiatives and content creation. Sun has more than 90,000 followers on social media.

As part of the partnership, Borsheims launched "The Lexi Sun Edit," a hand-picked, curated collection of Sun’s favorite pieces from Borsheims' jewelry selection. The edit includes rings, personalized necklaces, everyday bracelets, earrings, watches and statement crosses. Some of the items are less than $200, while others are more than $1,000.