Lexi Sun returns to starting lineup, helps Nebraska volleyball team sweep Illinois

Madi Kubik and Lexi Sun had 11 kills apiece to help lead the No. 9 Nebraska volleyball team to a 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 win against No. 25 Illinois on Thursday in Champaign, Illinois.

Sun returned to the starting lineup for the first time in six weeks in place of Ally Batenhorst, who was hitting just .139 in Big Ten play.

Sun had one of her best matches of the season, with just one hitting error on 33 attempts for a .303 hitting percentage.

Kayla Caffey added eight kills and Lauren Stivrins had seven kills. She also had a rare appearance in the serving rotation, and served two aces.

In the first set, Nebraska got out to a sizable lead, before Illinois cut its deficit to 23-20. But on the next point, Nebraska won a big point when Lindsay Krause took a big swing despite taking a bump set, and got the kill for a 24-20 lead.

In the second set, Illinois led 16-12 before the Huskers staged a large comeback with an 8-2 run. Sun had several kills during the stretch, both with tips and big swings.

Sun had five kills during the second set.

In the third set, Nebraska rallied one more time, after trailing 16-12. Nebraska took the lead when Stivrins served an ace for a 21-20 lead.