 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lexi Sun returns to starting lineup, helps Nebraska volleyball team sweep Illinois
0 Comments
editor's pick topical

Lexi Sun returns to starting lineup, helps Nebraska volleyball team sweep Illinois

  • Updated
  • 0

Madi Kubik and Lexi Sun had 11 kills apiece to help lead the No. 9 Nebraska volleyball team to a 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 win against No. 25 Illinois on Thursday in Champaign, Illinois.

Sun returned to the starting lineup for the first time in six weeks in place of Ally Batenhorst, who was hitting just .139 in Big Ten play.

Sun had one of her best matches of the season, with just one hitting error on 33 attempts for a .303 hitting percentage.

Kayla Caffey added eight kills and Lauren Stivrins had seven kills. She also had a rare appearance in the serving rotation, and served two aces.

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

In the first set, Nebraska got out to a sizable lead, before Illinois cut its deficit to 23-20. But on the next point, Nebraska won a big point when Lindsay Krause took a big swing despite taking a bump set, and got the kill for a 24-20 lead.

In the second set, Illinois led 16-12 before the Huskers staged a large comeback with an 8-2 run. Sun had several kills during the stretch, both with tips and big swings.

Sun had five kills during the second set.

In the third set, Nebraska rallied one more time, after trailing 16-12. Nebraska took the lead when Stivrins served an ace for a 21-20 lead.

The Huskers have won six straight in the series dating to 2018.

Briefly

Nicklin Hames, a four-year starter from Maryville, Tennessee, now has Nebraska’s record for career assists with more than 4,140.

Check back for updates to this story.

Download PDF Box score: Nebraska 3, Illinois 0
Nebraska volleyball logo 2019
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

All-female referee team rules pitch in Jordan

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News