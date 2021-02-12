Lexi Sun leads undefeated Nebraska in a sweep that left coach John Cook wanting more

Caffey often had two blockers in front of her, but she was still able to rack up kills and hit better than .500 for the second consecutive match.

The Missouri transfer is a strong hitter because she does a good job of running her routes and quickly being ready to be set, Cook said.

“She’s very open to the setter,” Cook said. “Great middles, they open so the setters can see them and know how to set them. Some middles will be closed off so all you see is the side of their arm or back of their shoulder. Kayla does a great job of opening up so you have a big window in which to set her, and then she has a great arm.”

The match started at 4 p.m. on the East Coast but the day began at 7:30 a.m. for Nebraska players' COVID-19 testing. But Cook says the Huskers can’t use the challenges of this season’s unique match times as an excuse.

“We’ve got to find a sense of urgency for every point that we’re playing and execute our game plan and be disciplined whether we play at 3, 4, 7, 8 — whatever it is,” he said.

— Brent C. Wagner

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.