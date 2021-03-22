 Skip to main content
Lexi Sun earns Big Ten volleyball weekly award
Lexi Sun earns Big Ten volleyball weekly award

Nebraska vs. Ohio State, 3.12

Nebraska’s Lexi Sun attempts a kill during a match against Ohio State on March 12.

 FRANCIS GARDLER Journal Star file photo

Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Sun has been named Big Ten player of the week for the second time this season, the Big Ten conference announced on Monday.

The senior outside hitter posted 4.33 kills per set with a .408 hitting percentage in two sweeps against Iowa last week. The Encinitas, California, native also averaged 3.0 digs per set and had four blocks and two ace serves. She tallied 12 kills on .526 hitting against Iowa last Saturday.

The season Sun leads the Huskers in kills at 3.98 per set and aces (16).

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

