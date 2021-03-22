Lexi Sun earns Big Ten volleyball weekly award

Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Sun has been named Big Ten player of the week for the second time this season, the Big Ten conference announced on Monday.

The senior outside hitter posted 4.33 kills per set with a .408 hitting percentage in two sweeps against Iowa last week. The Encinitas, California, native also averaged 3.0 digs per set and had four blocks and two ace serves. She tallied 12 kills on .526 hitting against Iowa last Saturday.