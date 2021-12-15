Lexi Rodriguez's first-team All-American status a 'major, major accomplishment,' says NU coach John Cook; 4 Huskers recognized

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lexi Rodriguez, a budding star on the Nebraska volleyball team, is in rare air.
The true freshman is a first-team All-American, the American Volleyball Coaches Association announced Wednesday. Rodriguez is just the second freshman in program history to earn a first-team nod on the All-American list, joining Sarah Pavan.
Rodriguez is one of three Huskers to earn All-American honors. Kayla Caffey, a senior middle blocker, earned second-team honors and junior outside hitter Madi Kubik is third team.
Senior setter Nicklin Hames was tabbed as an honorable mention.
Rodriguez becomes the AVCA's first true freshman first-team All-American since 2017 (Wisconsin's Dana Rettke).
Nebraska coach John Cook said a freshman libero making first-team All-American is quite a distinction.
“To have her be first-team All-American is a major, major accomplishment,” Cook said. “Did I think she’d (do that)? No, but I know she’s really good. We saw that from day one when she arrived on campus. She’s got something special. She’s won a lot of big awards up to this point, and this is probably one of the biggest ones, being so young and becoming a first-team (All-American).”
The players must first be chosen for the all-region team, then a committee of college coaches met this week at the Final Four to select the three All-America teams.
Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins, a three-time All-American, was not eligible this season because she did not meet the requirement for the number of sets played during the season.
Rodriguez, Caffey and Kubik are each first-time All-Americans.
Nebraska leads the nation with 50 All-American athletes all-time.
Rodriguez won the starting job at libero for the first match of her freshman season and went on to be the Big Ten defensive player of the year.
At 6 feet, Caffey is small for a middle blocker at the Power Five level, but she doesn’t play that way. She has the best hitting percentage for a Nebraska player this season (.376). And the Missouri transfer has improved a lot as a blocker, leading the Huskers with 110 this season.
Kubik has led the Huskers in kills during 24 of 31 matches this season.
Creighton freshman Norah Sis, a Papillion-La Vista graduate, was named a third-team All-American, and her teammates Jaela Zimmerman, a Malcolm grad, and Kendra Wait earned honorable-mention honors.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.