Lexi Rodriguez's first-team All-American status a 'major, major accomplishment,' says NU coach John Cook; 4 Huskers recognized

The players must first be chosen for the all-region team, then a committee of college coaches met this week at the Final Four to select the three All-America teams.

Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins, a three-time All-American, was not eligible this season because she did not meet the requirement for the number of sets played during the season.

Rodriguez, Caffey and Kubik are each first-time All-Americans.

Nebraska leads the nation with 50 All-American athletes all-time.

Rodriguez won the starting job at libero for the first match of her freshman season and went on to be the Big Ten defensive player of the year.

At 6 feet, Caffey is small for a middle blocker at the Power Five level, but she doesn’t play that way. She has the best hitting percentage for a Nebraska player this season (.376). And the Missouri transfer has improved a lot as a blocker, leading the Huskers with 110 this season.

Kubik has led the Huskers in kills during 24 of 31 matches this season.