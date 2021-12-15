 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lexi Rodriguez's first-team All-American status a 'major, major accomplishment,' says NU coach John Cook; 4 Huskers recognized
0 Comments
editor's pick topical top story

Lexi Rodriguez's first-team All-American status a 'major, major accomplishment,' says NU coach John Cook; 4 Huskers recognized

  • Updated
  • 0
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 10.1

Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez (8) digs a Michigan attack as teammate Madi Kubik  provides backup Oct. 1 at the Devaney Sports Center.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lexi Rodriguez, a budding star on the Nebraska volleyball team, is in rare air.

The true freshman is a first-team All-American, the American Volleyball Coaches Association announced Wednesday. Rodriguez is just the second freshman in program history to earn a first-team nod on the All-American list, joining Sarah Pavan.

Rodriguez is one of three Huskers to earn All-American honors. Kayla Caffey, a senior middle blocker, earned second-team honors and junior outside hitter Madi Kubik is third team.

Senior setter Nicklin Hames was tabbed as an honorable mention.

Rodriguez becomes the AVCA's first true freshman first-team All-American since 2017 (Wisconsin's Dana Rettke). 

Nebraska coach John Cook said a freshman libero making first-team All-American is quite a distinction.

“To have her be first-team All-American is a major, major accomplishment,” Cook said. “Did I think she’d (do that)? No, but I know she’s really good. We saw that from day one when she arrived on campus. She’s got something special. She’s won a lot of big awards up to this point, and this is probably one of the biggest ones, being so young and becoming a first-team (All-American).”

The players must first be chosen for the all-region team, then a committee of college coaches met this week at the Final Four to select the three All-America teams.

Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins, a three-time All-American, was not eligible this season because she did not meet the requirement for the number of sets played during the season.

Rodriguez, Caffey and Kubik are each first-time All-Americans.

Nebraska leads the nation with 50 All-American athletes all-time.

Rodriguez won the starting job at libero for the first match of her freshman season and went on to be the Big Ten defensive player of the year.

At 6 feet, Caffey is small for a middle blocker at the Power Five level, but she doesn’t play that way. She has the best hitting percentage for a Nebraska player this season (.376). And the Missouri transfer has improved a lot as a blocker, leading the Huskers with 110 this season.

Kubik has led the Huskers in kills during 24 of 31 matches this season.

Creighton freshman Norah Sis, a Papillion-La Vista graduate, was named a third-team All-American, and her teammates Jaela Zimmerman, a Malcolm grad, and Kendra Wait earned honorable-mention honors.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Scott Frost talks Signing Day, new coaches, transfer portal plans

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News