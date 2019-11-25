Lauren Stivrins' speech to teammates preceded dominating set for Nebraska volleyball team

In an interview on the Big Ten Network, Stivrins said that in the huddle before the fifth set, Reyes was getting ready to talk about the strategy. But Stivrins wanted to talk to the team, believing the match would be decided by other factors.

“We played some of the best volleyball we’ve played in the first two sets,” Stivrins said. “To see us start to go inside of ourselves, and not play as a team in those next two sets was sad, and that’s not how we do things at Nebraska. I just said the only reason we’re losing right now is because we’ve gone away from the things that we can control. We can control our energy, our eye contact and our communication, and that’s where we were lacking. I just said we got to go back to basics and play Nebraska volleyball.”

Final week: This is the final week of the regular season, and Nebraska will host Maryland on Friday and Ohio State on Saturday. Nebraska’s loss against Wisconsin on Sunday means Nebraska probably can’t win the Big Ten title, but Cook still wants to have a great week.

“If you can’t finish first, let’s finish second,” he said.

Huskers in position to host: The NCAA Tournament selection show is Sunday at 7:30 p.m. and will be on TV on ESPNU.