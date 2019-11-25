Lauren Stivrins' speech to teammates preceded dominating set for Nebraska volleyball team

In the moments before the fifth set during the Nebraska volleyball team’s match against Minnesota last week, the TV cameras for the Big Ten Network broadcast zoomed in on scene you don’t see very often.
It was one of the players, Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins, who had commanded the huddle, instead of head coach John Cook or defensive coordinator Jaylen Reyes.
Stivrins got down close to the floor, looking into the eyes of the starters sitting on the bench as she spoke to the team.
It was great scene for Cook, who puts a big emphasis on player leadership. Nebraska went on to win the fifth set in dominating fashion, 15-3 to beat Minnesota.
Cook says the great leaders are comfortable doing something like that.
“I think Lauren is an emotional player and a leader and she was talking from her heart,” Cook said Monday. “I watched the (TV broadcast) of the fifth set and you could just see that our team was glued to her. That’s something I want to show her because I think that should really validate all of the work that she’s done. These guys believe in her.”
Stivrins is a junior but in her fourth year in the program. She redshirted her first season, and then helped Nebraska win the national championship in 2017. Previous captains, including Kelly Hunter and Mikaela Foecke, were a great example for Stivrins.
In an interview on the Big Ten Network, Stivrins said that in the huddle before the fifth set, Reyes was getting ready to talk about the strategy. But Stivrins wanted to talk to the team, believing the match would be decided by other factors.
You have free articles remaining.
“We played some of the best volleyball we’ve played in the first two sets,” Stivrins said. “To see us start to go inside of ourselves, and not play as a team in those next two sets was sad, and that’s not how we do things at Nebraska. I just said the only reason we’re losing right now is because we’ve gone away from the things that we can control. We can control our energy, our eye contact and our communication, and that’s where we were lacking. I just said we got to go back to basics and play Nebraska volleyball.”
Final week: This is the final week of the regular season, and Nebraska will host Maryland on Friday and Ohio State on Saturday. Nebraska’s loss against Wisconsin on Sunday means Nebraska probably can’t win the Big Ten title, but Cook still wants to have a great week.
“If you can’t finish first, let’s finish second,” he said.
Huskers in position to host: The NCAA Tournament selection show is Sunday at 7:30 p.m. and will be on TV on ESPNU.
Nebraska is in position to be chosen to host the first round of the tournament next week. Nebraska is ranked No. 6 in the RPI, which is one factor used to determine the tournament seeds. The top 16 teams get to host. But if Nebraska advances they’ll probably have to go on the road for the NCAA Sweet 16. The top four teams in the RPI are Baylor, Wisconsin, Texas and Stanford.
Nebraska is also ranked sixth in the AVCA poll.
Unique senior night: Saturday's match would usually be Senior Night, but Nebraska doesn’t have any seniors on the team. The program may honor some of the students who help the team.
When the 2016 recruiting class that would now be seniors arrived in Lincoln there were just three players: Hunter Atherton, Alex Ratzlaff and Stivrins.
Ratzlaff left the program before the 2016 began due to health reasons, and is now a starter at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Atherton transferred after two seasons and is now a junior setter at North Carolina. Stivrins redshirted her first year, moving her back a class.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.