Lauren Stivrins offers glimpse inside NCAA volleyball tournament 'bubble'

“Being at the (CHI Health Center Omaha), it brings back a lot of memories for Nebraska volleyball and for me,” Cook said. “We’ve played some big matches in there, so that part gets you a little fired up.”

All 47 matches of the tournament will be played under one roof in the unique tournament for this season. Usually at the start of the tournament, the Nebraska players would be staying at their homes, and only three other teams would be in Lincoln for matches.

All of the teams in one location makes this tournament feel different.

“Every time the elevator opens it’s a new team, so it’s weird to see that, too,” Stivrins said. “I think it’s really exciting, and you can feel the excitement in the air and I think everyone is ready to begin.”

The teams are staying at six large hotels in downtown Omaha, with Nebraska’s place just a short walk from the arena.

“In our hotel, we have Minnesota and Wisconsin and Ohio State and Purdue,” Stivrins said. “It’s pretty much like a Big Ten hotel. All of our meeting rooms are right next to each other, too, so you walk out and you see different players and coaches from each team. That’s kind of cool, but it’s also very strange.”