Lauren Stivrins gives Huskers immediate lift in season debut as NU rolls past Michigan

Nebraska All-American middle blocker Lauren Stivrins is back playing for the Huskers.

Stivrins started during Nebraska’s match against Michigan on Friday, and the Huskers seemed to get an immediate lift while sweeping the Wolverines 25-14, 25-15, 25-13.

Nebraska’s .462 hitting percentage was its best of the season, topping the previous high of .350.

Nebraska topped Michigan in kills (47-31), ace serves (9-1) and blocks (7-1).

Stivrins was impressive from the start, smashing down a kill on a slide attack on her first hitting attempt early in the first set. She finished with 11 kills on 15 attempts without a hitting error for a .733 hitting percentage. Stivrins had five kills on her first seven attempts without an error.

Stivrins exploded for kills on quick sets in the middle, she pounded back overpasses for kills and she hit shots off the blockers for kills.

Stivrins hadn’t played in the opening 11 matches of the season after having back surgery in the offseason. This was the first match she was in uniform this season. Stivrins got a huge ovation when she was announced as a starter before the match.