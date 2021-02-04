Lauren Stivrins and the Huskers focus on keeping volleyball team 'on the brink of greatness' on track

Situations like Nebraska’s don’t occur often — the mix of every starter returning from an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight team, the addition of a few impact players and a hometown Final Four.

Having a team that could contend for conference and national championships doesn’t happen every year, and now Nebraska is trying to capitalize on that opportunity during a pandemic season.

Stivrins thinks the Huskers have been determined to not let the situations of the past year knock the team off course.

“It’s really cool to see that our team has really bought into everything,” Stivrins said. “I’m currently knocking on wood because there hasn’t been a single scare with our team since we all got back from Christmas. This team is so bought into this program and what we want out of this year. We all stay in our little bubble, and all just hang out with each other. We’re all really on top of it because we want to see this team make it that far and we’re going to do everything in our power to make that possible.”

Stivrins used the example from a few weeks ago when Hames had her 21st birthday. Heading out to celebrate wasn’t an option, so the team planned something else for Hames.