Late-night recruiting helps Nebraska volleyball team get commit from Hayden Kubik

The Nebraska coaches made Kubik a priority in the 2022 class. Under the new recruiting rules that began last year, college coaches can't contact players about recruiting until June 15 after their sophomore year.

Nebraska didn't waste any time, with head coach John Cook and assistant coaches Jaylen Reyes and Kelly Hunter having a conference call with Kubik early Monday. One of Kubik’s club coaches told her to expect the call.

“I was on the phone with Nebraska at 12:01 a.m. on the 15th,” Kubik said.

What was that like for her?

“It was a late night, I do have to say that, but I wanted to play for Nebraska so bad that I would do whatever it takes to get to play there,” she said. “It was a really exciting phone call. I had a lot of nerves going into the call. It ended up being a really good call, and they offered me (a scholarship) the next day.”

Wisconsin also recruited Kubik on the first day they were able to. Kubik had also been recruited by Florida, but she had already decided she wanted to be closer to home so her family could attend more matches.

She told the Wisconsin coaches she planned to make a quick decision, and then she had it made on Tuesday evening.