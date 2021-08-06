 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Larson, Wong-Orantes help lead USA to gold medal match
0 Comments
topical

Larson, Wong-Orantes help lead USA to gold medal match

  • Updated
  • 0
Husker volleyball players

Former Huskers Kelsey Robinson (left) and Jordan Larson (center) will be returning to the Olympics, while Justine Wong-Orantes will be making her first appearance.

 KOHJIRO KINNO, For USA volleyball

The United States women’s volleyball team has earned a spot in the gold medal match at the Olympics.

The top-ranked Americans dominated No. 6 Serbia 25-19, 25-15, 25-23 on Friday in Tokyo.

The U.S. will play the winner of the Brazil-Korea semifinal match late Saturday. The Americans will try to win the Olympic gold medal in the sport for the first time in its fourth appearance in the gold medal match.

The U.S. team includes three former Nebraska volleyball players: Jordan Larson, Justine Wong-Orantes and Kelsey Robinson.

Larson will earn her third Olympic medal, after taking home silver in 2012 and bronze in 2016.

Larson and Wong-Orantes each had great matches on Friday. Larson finished with 15 points, including the kill on match point. She had kills on eight of her first 10 attempts of the match.

Wong-Orantes is ranked as the best player in the tournament in serve receive, while Larson is No. 2 in that category.

Right-side hitter Annie Drew led the Americans with 17 points.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Simone Biles reveals if she will return to the Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News