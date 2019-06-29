Three former Huskers have been named to the U.S. National Team roster for the final stretch run of the FIVB Volleyball Nations League finals, which are set to begin Wednesday in Nanjing, China.
Jordan Larson, Kesley Robinson and Mikaela Foecke were named to the 14-player team Saturday. All three have played roles during the preliminary rounds.
USA coach Karch Kiraly said he was seeking a blend of experience and youth for the final round.
"We have some younger people who gave us some special contributions (in the VNL)," Kiraly said. “We wanted to see who was out there, even some with remaining college eligibility, who might have the most promise and the most chance to have an impact on the USA future, both for the near term as in this year's Volleyball Nations League and also in the ... slightly less near-term looking through the last 14 months of this Olympic cycle, and then of course far beyond 2020.”
Robinson has started the past eight matches of the VNL, racking up 68 kills, 10 blocks and 12 ace serves. Foecke, one of three rookies on the team, has converted 41.7% of her attacks in limited action.
The United States, ranked third in the world, advanced to the six-country finals with a 12-3 record during five weeks of preliminary play, including a 3-1 record during the Lincoln stop. China also finished 12-3, and Brazil, Italy and Turkey each finished 11-4. Poland gained the final spot with a 9-6 record.
Team USA will play Poland on Wednesday and Brazil on Friday. The semifinals will take place July 6 and the final is set for July 7.
The winner will receive $1 million.
USA roster: Michelle Bartsch-Hackley, Mikaela Foecke, Jordan Larson, Kelsey Robinson, Annie Drews, Jordan Thompson, Tori Dixon, Chiaka Ogbogu, Dana Rettke, Haleigh Washington, Lauren Carlini, Jordyn Poulter, Megan Courtney and Mary Lake.