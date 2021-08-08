Larson leads Husker trio, Team USA to women's volleyball gold medal

The United States has won the Olympic gold medal in women’s volleyball for the first time, and it came with two former Nebraska volleyball players in the starting lineup.

And Jordan Larson and Justine Wong-Orantes each played exceptionally in the gold medal match.

The top-ranked Americans swept No. 2 Brazil 25-21, 25-20, 25-14 in Tokyo late Saturday. The match ended just before 1 a.m. in Lincoln.

Nobody expected the Americans to end the tournament as dominate as they did with the U.S. winning by sweeps in both the semifinals (Serbia) and finals.

Three of the 12 U.S. players were former Huskers, with Kelsey Robinson joining Larson and Wong-Orantes. Nebraska was the most represented university on the team.

In the championship match Larson was outstanding attacking, serving and playing floor defense. She had six kills on 10 attempts in the first set. Then in the second set Larson had two big kills late in the set after Brazil began to close the gap on the U.S. Then in the third set she had the kill on gold medal point with a quick shot to the center of the court.