Larson helps lead Team USA to sweep of No. 1 China in Tokyo
  • Updated
Tokyo Olympics Volleyball

United States players celebrate winning a point during the women's volleyball preliminary round pool B match between China and United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo.

 FRANK AUGSTEIN, The Associated Press

It didn't take long for the United States women's national volleyball team to make a statement at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Americans stunned top-ranked China with a 29-27, 25-22, 25-21 sweep Tuesday in pool play. Team USA improved to 2-0 while China dropped to 0-2.

A key block from ex-Husker Jordan Larson gave the Americans a 21-18 lead in the third set. Larson finished with 11 kills and eight digs.

Justine Wong-Orantes, another ex-Husker, provided steady defense. She finished with a team-high 16 digs.

Jordan Thompson led the United States with a game-high 34 points.

Team USA, which improved to 17-1 in international competition in 2021, will play Turkey at 7:45 a.m. (Central) Thursday.

