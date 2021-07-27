Larson helps lead Team USA to sweep of No. 1 China in Tokyo

It didn't take long for the United States women's national volleyball team to make a statement at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Americans stunned top-ranked China with a 29-27, 25-22, 25-21 sweep Tuesday in pool play. Team USA improved to 2-0 while China dropped to 0-2.

A key block from ex-Husker Jordan Larson gave the Americans a 21-18 lead in the third set. Larson finished with 11 kills and eight digs.

Justine Wong-Orantes, another ex-Husker, provided steady defense. She finished with a team-high 16 digs.

Jordan Thompson led the United States with a game-high 34 points.

Team USA, which improved to 17-1 in international competition in 2021, will play Turkey at 7:45 a.m. (Central) Thursday.

