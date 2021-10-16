Kubik powers Huskers to sweep of Illinois for eighth straight victory

Nebraska’s three-set win against Illinois on Saturday was the Madi Kubik match.

The junior outside hitter for the Husker volleyball team continued her tear through the Big Ten Conference with 19 kills in a 25-21, 25-15, 25-19 win at the Devaney Sports Center.

That makes eight straight wins for the Huskers, the program’s longest winning streak in the past three seasons. It’s the longest winning streak since the Huskers won 13 consecutive matches during the 2018 national runner-up season.

Nebraska’s 8-0 start to the Big Ten season includes six sweeps and no five-setters. And that streak immediately followed a three-match losing streak and some “come to Jesus moments” for the Husker players.

Kubik’s 19 kills were 12 more than any other player in the match. She had just three errors for a season-best .457 hitting percentage. Lindsay Krause was next for the Huskers with seven kills. Lauren Stivrins had five.

Time after time Kubik kept abusing the Illinois blockers with shots off their hands. She was also efficient on back-row attacks, which don’t usually produce such a high success rate.

Kubik has had at least 10 kills in eight straight matches, and ranks No. 2 in the Big Ten in kills since the league season began.