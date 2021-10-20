Kubik leads balanced attack as Huskers continue torrid start to Big Ten play

“We’re glad to win that last (set), even though we had some opportunities to put that away,” Nebraska coach John Cook said afterward on the Huskers Radio Network. “But we found a way at the end.”

Krause had a strong start to the match with four kills on her first six attempts.

In the second set Iowa led 9-4. But then Nebraska took the lead, and control, with a 12-1 run for a 16-10 lead.

In the third set senior outside hitter Lexi Sun entered the match for the first time and played the entire set. She didn’t have a kill on six attempts, but had two blocks.

Sun isn’t currently a starter as she was the previous three season, but has appeared as a sub in seven of the nine league matches.

Rodriguez had a strong all-around match with 17 digs, two aces and three set assists.

“She missed a couple of digs tonight, but what does is she sets great, she passes great,” Cook said. “I thought she was our best server tonight. … She was really thumping it tonight, and we ran a lot of points with her serve.”

Now the schedule really ramps up for the Huskers with its next three matches against No. 7 Purdue (on Saturday), No. 3 Wisconsin and No. 12 Minnesota.

