Kubik, Krause lead NU past Iowa; Cook discusses starting lineup that doesn't include Lexi Sun

That means — for now — Sun isn’t a starter, but she’s played in both matches off the bench.

Even though Sun’s season hitting percentage was just .174 when the decision was made, it was still shocking to some fans when a two-time All-American and four-year starter wasn't in the starting lineup.

“She (Sun) hasn’t been one of the best two outside hitters in practice,” Cook said. “She’s rebounding. She’s slowly turning it up, which is good to see. I know it’s hard coming off the bench. But I think she’s handled it really well the last two matches. I mean, she put on a block clinic at Northwestern. And tonight I don’t think she got one good set, but she got three kills, hit .375, managed it really well and was smart. That’s the experience that she has.”

In the third set, Sun came in for Batenhorst in a move that Cook says was planned leading into the match. Also, Kalynn Meyer played for Callie Schwarzenbach at middle blocker.

“I want to make sure we have people that are confident going in the matches because we’re going to have some back-to-back (matches) now coming up,” Cook said. “I just think we’re going to need some of that depth and fresh arms and fresh legs. I want to keep rotating some people in so we have options, which we didn’t last year.”