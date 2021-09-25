Kubik, Krause combine for 27 kills as Huskers sweep Iowa to improve to 2-0 in Big Ten play

Madi Kubik had 15 kills and Lindsay Krause 12 kills to lead the No. 12 Nebraska volleyball team to a 25-17, 26-24, 25-21 win against Iowa on Saturday afternoon.

Nebraska went 2-0 on the opening week of the Big Ten season to improve to 8-3 overall.

Nebraska had a .267 hitting percentage, and Iowa hit .216.

Nebraska had a great start to the match. Kubik served a 5-0 run in the first set for an 8-2 lead and the Huskers stayed comfortably in front the rest of the set.

Krause had a strong start with five kills on nine attempts with no errors. The Huskers had four blocks to hold Iowa to an .029 hitting percentage in the set.

The second set was close, but Nebraska got three kills down the stretch from Krause, and a setter dump by Hames on set point, to win 26-24.

Coach John Cook stayed with the same starters at the hitter spots for the second match in a row with Krause, Kubik and Ally Batenhorst. Lexi Sun played in the third set, and had three kills and one ace serve.

Hames had two ace serves and 40 set assists.

