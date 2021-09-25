 Skip to main content
Kubik, Krause combine for 27 kills as Huskers sweep Iowa to improve to 2-0 in Big Ten play
Kubik, Krause combine for 27 kills as Huskers sweep Iowa to improve to 2-0 in Big Ten play

Iowa vs. Nebraska, 9.25

Nebraska’s Lindsay Krause pushes a shot across the net against Iowa in the second set Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Madi Kubik had 15 kills and Lindsay Krause 12 kills to lead the No. 12 Nebraska volleyball team to a 25-17, 26-24, 25-21 win against Iowa on Saturday afternoon.

Nebraska went 2-0 on the opening week of the Big Ten season to improve to 8-3 overall.

Nebraska had a .267 hitting percentage, and Iowa hit .216.

Nebraska had a great start to the match. Kubik served a 5-0 run in the first set for an 8-2 lead and the Huskers stayed comfortably in front the rest of the set.

Krause had a strong start with five kills on nine attempts with no errors. The Huskers had four blocks to hold Iowa to an .029 hitting percentage in the set.

The second set was close, but Nebraska got three kills down the stretch from Krause, and a setter dump by Hames on set point, to win 26-24.

Coach John Cook stayed with the same starters at the hitter spots for the second match in a row with Krause, Kubik and Ally Batenhorst. Lexi Sun played in the third set, and had three kills and one ace serve.

Hames had two ace serves and 40 set assists.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com.

Brent Wagner

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

