Kubik is heating up and now the Huskers are riding an 8-match win streak after sweep of Illini

Nebraska’s three-set win against Illinois on Saturday was the Madi Kubik match.

The junior outside hitter for the ninth-ranked Husker volleyball team continued her tear through the Big Ten Conference with 19 kills in a 25-21, 25-15, 25-19 win at the Devaney Sports Center.

That makes eight straight wins for the Huskers, the program’s longest winning streak in the past three seasons. It’s the longest winning streak since the Huskers won 13 consecutive matches during the 2018 national runner-up season.

Nebraska’s 8-0 start to the Big Ten season includes six sweeps and no five-setters. And that streak immediately followed a three-match losing streak and some “come to Jesus moments” for the Husker players.

While the Huskers will still need to prove themselves against a string of ranked teams like the ones that beat them earlier in the season, Nebraska has taken a big step forward the past month.

“I don’t know, I just feel like we’re getting better every week,” Kubik said. “I feel like every time we come into the gym, there’s improvement in some area. And everyone comes in with a focus and an intention that is really exciting, because I think it’s going to make us really, really good. I kind of just feel like we’re flowing.