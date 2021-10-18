Kubik earns weekly award; Big Ten-leading Huskers stay the same in volleyball rankings

For the second week in a row Nebraska’s Madi Kubik was named the Big Ten Conference volleyball player of the week.

The junior outside hitter led the Huskers to two sweeps last week. In those matches Kubik averaged 5.83 kills per set with a .378 hitting percentage.

Against Indiana she had 16 kills on a .308 hitting percentage. She also had three blocks. In a sweep against Illinois, Kubik had season highs in kills (19) and hitting percentage (.457). She also had six digs and one ace serve.

In the four weeks since the Big Ten season began Kubik has excelled. In conference matches she leads the Big Ten in both kills (4.62 per set) and points (5.13).

Huskers stay No. 9: Nebraska is still ranked No. 9 after new AVCA rankings were released on Monday. Each of the top five teams in the poll remain the same.

Nebraska still leads the Big Ten standings at 8-0, one match ahead of Wisconsin.

Seven of Nebraska’s eight league wins are against teams in the bottom half of the Big Ten standings. But the schedule is about to ramp up in a big way, including Saturday’s match against No. 7 Purdue. That follows a trip to Iowa on Wednesday.