Nebraska’s Kenzie Knuckles was named the Big Ten volleyball co-defensive player of the week.

The freshman libero from Yorktown, Indiana, had a career-high 24 digs in a five-set win against Penn State on Saturday.

Last week she helped the Huskers hold Rutgers to a .099 hitting percentage. Penn State's .166 hitting percentage against the Huskers was its lowest mark in Big Ten play this season.

Nebraska ranks No. 8 nationally in defense, holding opponents to an average hitting percentage of .142.

Knuckles shared the award with Wisconsin libero Tiffany Clark.

