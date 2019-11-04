Nebraska’s Kenzie Knuckles was named the Big Ten volleyball co-defensive player of the week.
The freshman libero from Yorktown, Indiana, had a career-high 24 digs in a five-set win against Penn State on Saturday.
Last week she helped the Huskers hold Rutgers to a .099 hitting percentage. Penn State's .166 hitting percentage against the Huskers was its lowest mark in Big Ten play this season.
Nebraska ranks No. 8 nationally in defense, holding opponents to an average hitting percentage of .142.
Knuckles shared the award with Wisconsin libero Tiffany Clark.