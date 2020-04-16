'Keonilei is a big-time get for us': Nebraska volleyball program signs one more high school player

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rarely in college volleyball recruiting do college coaches get to evaluate and recruit players when they are seniors in high school, when the coaches have a better idea of how good the player can be.

A lot of times coaches are evaluating players when they’re high school freshman and sophomores. And under the previous recruiting rules many players committed prior to their junior year of high school.

But this year Nebraska coach John Cook got to evaluate, recruit and sign a high school senior, and Cook thinks he’s found a good one in Keonilei Akana, a 5-foot-9 defensive specialist from Hauula, Hawaii, who on Wednesday signed her national letter of intent to play for Nebraska. She committed to the Huskers about two week ago.

"Keonilei is a big-time get for us," said Cook in a news release. "Not only is she one of the best ball control players in the country in this class, she is the first Hawaiian to play for Nebraska since Fiona Nepo. We are expecting her to come in and compete for playing time in the libero/defensive specialist position from day one."

Akana was still available to recruit because she decommitted from USC after the program had a coaching change in the offseason. In her second round of recruiting, Akana was also considering TCU, Hawaii, Pepperdine and Washington.