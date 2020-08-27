Kennedi Orr, the nation's top 2021 recruit, to join Nebraska volleyball team in time for potential spring season

The other players in the recruiting class are Lexi Rodriguez (libero from Illinois), Whitney Lauenstein (outside hitter from Waverly) and Rylee Gray (middle blocker from Elkhorn South).

Players not losing a year of eligibility for this season will have an impact on college volleyball rosters and recruiting for several years.

For example, if senior Lexi Sun decides to return for a 2021 fall season and delay a professional volleyball career, Nebraska’s depth chart at outside hitter would include an All-American (Sun), the Big Ten freshman of the year (Madi Kubik) and three top-20 national recruits (Krause, Batenhorst and Lauenstein). So freshmen who may have played in 2021 may now consider a redshirt.

But in Cook’s monthly podcast, hosted by his daughter, Lauren West, and produced by the Husker Sports Network, Cook said he’s been in contact with all of Nebraska’s recruits to reassure them about their place on the team.

“We’ve talked to all of our recruits and we’ve reassured them that nothing changes, and I think they’re all really excited to get here,” Cook said. “And we’re planning on having some come as early as January.”

Some of the incoming freshmen are still waiting for more information before deciding if they’ll enroll in January.