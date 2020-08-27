Kennedi Orr, the nation's top 2021 recruit, to join Nebraska volleyball team in time for potential spring season

The amount of high-level talent on the Nebraska volleyball team will take another jump in January.
Kennedi Orr, the nation's top-ranked Class of 2021 recruit, will graduate from high school a semester early and enroll at Nebraska in January, her mother, Gretchen Orr, told the Journal Star on Thursday.
Nebraska coach John Cook can’t comment on Orr because NCAA rules prevent coaches from specifically speaking on a recruit until a National Letter of Intent is signed.
Orr is a 6-foot setter from Eagan, Minnesota, who has played with the United States youth national team.
In Minnesota, students can play high school sports beginning in the seventh grade. Orr has been a starting setter at Eagan since the seventh grade and has helped the team win four state championships.
The high school volleyball season in Minnesota was postponed until winter due to COVID-19. But Orr is sticking with her decision to enroll at Nebraska, and won’t play high school volleyball as a senior.
Nebraska’s scheduled season in the fall also was canceled, and the Huskers hope to play a conference season and in a rescheduled NCAA Tournament in the spring.
It's possible Orr may be eligible to play for the Huskers if there is a spring season. That would require the NCAA to grant midyear enrollees immediate eligibility.
Regardless, like all college volleyball players this academic year, Orr would not lose a year of eligibility for this season due to concerns about athletes not getting to play a full season because of COVID-19. So Orr may be able to play for the Huskers in the spring and still be a freshman during the 2021 fall season.
By enrolling early, Orr could get about five extra months of training with the Nebraska coaches before the rest of the freshmen arrive. If she doesn't play, Orr could still get a lot of reps with the scout team.
Orr will join Nicklin Hames — a two-year starter who helped Nebraska reach the national championship match in 2019 — and Nicole Drewnick as setters on the Husker roster.
Orr is part of Nebraska’s group of recruits that’s expected to be the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the nation. According to the rankings by Prepvolleyball.com, each of the nation’s top-three recruits in the 2021 class will be Huskers with Orr, Lindsay Krause (outside hitter from Omaha Skutt) and Ally Batenhorst (outside hitter from Katy, Texas).
The other players in the recruiting class are Lexi Rodriguez (libero from Illinois), Whitney Lauenstein (outside hitter from Waverly) and Rylee Gray (middle blocker from Elkhorn South).
Players not losing a year of eligibility for this season will have an impact on college volleyball rosters and recruiting for several years.
For example, if senior Lexi Sun decides to return for a 2021 fall season and delay a professional volleyball career, Nebraska’s depth chart at outside hitter would include an All-American (Sun), the Big Ten freshman of the year (Madi Kubik) and three top-20 national recruits (Krause, Batenhorst and Lauenstein). So freshmen who may have played in 2021 may now consider a redshirt.
But in Cook’s monthly podcast, hosted by his daughter, Lauren West, and produced by the Husker Sports Network, Cook said he’s been in contact with all of Nebraska’s recruits to reassure them about their place on the team.
“We’ve talked to all of our recruits and we’ve reassured them that nothing changes, and I think they’re all really excited to get here,” Cook said. “And we’re planning on having some come as early as January.”
Some of the incoming freshmen are still waiting for more information before deciding if they’ll enroll in January.
With some uncertainty about high school and club volleyball this year, Cook says joining the Huskers early is a good option for the 2021 recruiting class.
“Here is the choice. Do they stay home and try and play club?” Cook said. “They don’t even know if they’re going to be able to play club. They haven’t been playing volleyball, and some of them are coming from states that aren’t playing fall high school volleyball. So they’re going to go almost a year without playing volleyball.
“So to me, it’s a no-brainer to get to college. The worst case is you go through practice and training and they’re going to make our gym better. And it doesn’t cost them a year. And if they’re good enough to play they can play. So, yes, there is going to be a lot of competition, and there is going to be some roster management challenges for all volleyball coaches.”
