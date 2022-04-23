Kayla Caffey not expected to play during Nebraska volleyball spring match

GRAND ISLAND — All-American middle blocker Kayla Caffey isn’t expected to play during the Nebraska volleyball team’s spring match against Kansas on Saturday.

Caffey was in street clothes when the team started getting ready for the match (5 p.m., Nebraska Public Media).

That likely means that Caffey’s status for next season still isn’t finalized. She decided soon after last season that she’d like to play a super-senior season for the Huskers. But she needed to get a waiver from the NCAA to be eligible because she’d be a rare seven-season college athlete, and that process can take time.

There has been dialogue between the NCAA and Nebraska’s compliance department, but Caffey and the Nebraska Athletic Department still haven’t finalized if she’ll play in 2022, coach John Cook said recently.

That means Nebraska's middle blockers in the match will be freshman Bekka Allick and Callie Schwarzenbach. Schwarzenbach will transfer to Long Beach State in May but has been helping the team out this spring.

